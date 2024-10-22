Emtee has finally announced the release date for his long-awaited album, D.I.Y 3

This was after the rapper had a meltdown online, revealing how his label was sabotaging his album release

Fans are excited to finally hear what had been on the back burner for months, and showed love to Big Hustle

Emtee finally revealed the release date for 'D.I.Y 3'. Images: emteethehustla

Source: Instagram

After ranting about his label troubles, Emtee has officially announced the release date for D.I.Y 3.

Emtee reveals album release date

It has been a long time coming, but fans won't have to wait any longer for Emtee's long-awaited album.

D.I.Y 3 has been in the pipeline for some time, and after facing several delays with his allegedly shady distribution company, Empire Records, he finally revealed a release date.

Taking to his Instagram page, the Roll Up hitmaker shared that D.I.Y 3 would be out on 31 October 2024 and appeared to breathe a sigh of relief after previously ranting about being sabotaged by his management.

Emtee shared an amazing album cover with his children, seemingly inspired by Nasty's I Love It Here album art, highlighting a full-circle moment for Big Hustle:

"The wait is over! My fourth studio album, DIY 3, arrives Oct 31st!"

Mzansi reacts to Emtee's announcement

Fans can't wait to finally hear what Emtee and his team have been holding on to for over a year:

South African rap duo, Majorsteez, were excited:

"Hustle Time. Let’s go!"

Mzansi disc jockey, DJ Sliqe, said:

"The mayor has spoken!"

kiing_getz_matlou wrote:

"I hope there's a feature from Sjava and Saudi on the same song."

nhlayiiseko raved:

"Emtee is back!"

Meanwhile, others hope to hear some growth in Big Hustle's new songs:

Michael_Mc007 said:

"As long we are not gonna hear 'Vuka uphande' on the hook."

Kagiesure bashed Emtee:

"It’s the same struggle rap about how he grew up tough and wants to make it kinda music with each track. I’m so over that."

MondliSkosana posted:

"The boy needs to relax on the lean and actually get back to making good music."

thekelo_Teekay wrote:

"Emtee fell off; I hope he proves me wrong."

Emtee buys a new car

In an earlier report, Briefly News shared some details about Emtee's new car.

This was after the rapper was involved in another car accident that cost him his last vehicle, but the upgrade was worth it!

PAY ATTENTION:

Source: Briefly News