South African rapper Emtee has purchased a brand new white Porsche, and he shared a video on X

The Manando rapper was involved in a car accident in Midrand on Monday, 30 September

This is the umpteenth car accident he was involved in, and a video of him looking stressed went viral

Emtee crashed his Volkswagen Caravelle T5 bus this week but he copped an even better ride.

A look at Emtee's new car

Manando hitmaker Emtee is now the owner of a brand-new white Porsche. He shared a clip of the car on X (Twitter).

He captioned his post, “Wrecked the bus, str8 into the stang.” What some fans find strange, though, is that he quickly deleted the post.

Clapping back at a troll who said he requested an e-hailing ride, Emtee said, "Emtee, there is nothing working for you. Stop claiming. We know you requested a bolt, and it was a Kwid." Emtee reiterated that he bought the Porsche.

Fakaza took a screenshot of the car, see it here.

What Emtee had to say about the car accident

Clearly, the rapper was disgruntled following the car accident in Midrand on Monday, 30 September. However, his posts told a different story. In numerous deleted posts, Emtee first said: “I just got into an accident. I know you don’t care, but God is with me 24/7. Minor setback for a major comeback.”

A video of him looking stressed made rounds online, but he said he was calm and had only made a few calls. He also stated that nobody was hurt. Emtee crashed into a parked car.

He also spoke about the accident recently on X, saying a few haters were glad he was in an accident.

"Somebody said “I’m glad Emtee got into an accident so he can learn a lesson” mane yall hate me fo real boy."

