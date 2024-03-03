Thuso Mbedu recently showed off what might be her luxurious Porsche Cayenne

The renowned actress flaunted a cherry-red big-body Porsche and left netizens in awe

Mzansi was highly impressed by Thuso's car and congratulated her on the big girl buy

Thuso Mbedu showed off her rumoured Porsche Cayenne. Images: thuso.mbedu

Source: Instagram

Our girl Thuso Mbedu is seemingly sporting a new ride! The actress posted a series of photos flaunting the big-body Porsche Cayenne, and had Mzansi singing her praises.

Thuso Mbedu shows off her Porsche

Thuso Mbedu has her foot on car enthusiasts' necks with her latest photo dump. A lover of Porsche, the Is'Thunzi actress has shared several photos beside different models of the German automobile manufacturer.

This time, however, it looks like Thuso posed next to a Porsche Cayenne, suggesting that it was hers. As for her outfit, the actress looked cool, wearing Adidas from head to toe.

The L'Oreal Paris ambassador flaunted her "best friend" from day to night, seemingly in awe of her big girl purchase.

Thuso joins a growing list of local celebs and influencers who've bagged themselves sleek Porsches in recent months.

"Hey, best friend ."

Mzansi reacts to Thuso Mbedu's car

Netizens couldn't get enough of Thuso's new Porsche and showed love to her and her latest purchase:

_thabang_m was impressed:

"Earn in a foreign currency and go back to South Africa to live like royalty."

son_of_fundi requested:

"Please let me reverse it for you, my sister."

neo_rams said:

"Congratulations! Dear God, I see what You are doing for other children."

Doroshni1 was impressed:

"So beautiful. Mogirl is living her best life out there."

Shonny_SA wrote:

"She deserves everything beautiful in life.'

Okuhle_CFM encouraged:

"Black child, it is possible."

Andile Mpisane allegedly buys wife another car

In more car updates, Briefly News shared online reactions to Andile Mpisane allegedly buying his wife, Tamia, a brand new car.

This after the Royal AM chairman had bought his sweetheart a Mercedes-Benz G-Wagon as a token of his appreciation:

Sinoyolomaqina_ said:

"As black people, why do we always do stuff for validation instead of doing it for our own happiness?"

