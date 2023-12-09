Sithelo Shozi has left fans in awe with an Instagram video showing a pink Porsche surrounded by floral flair

Fans are wondering if the TV star added another Porsche to her car collection after acquiring a black Cayenne in September

Sithelo became a top trending topic on X within an hour of sharing the clip of the luxury vehicle

Sithelo Shozi showed off a stunning Porsche on Instagram. Image: @_sithelo

Source: Instagram

Sithelo Shozi dropped an Instagram video of a pink Porsche adorned with flowers and balloons.

Sithelo sparks curiosity with another Porsche

Fans couldn't hit the like button fast enough as speculations about her expanding car collection began to swirl.

If Sithelo's latest post is anything to go by, it seems she might have just added the luxury car to her garage.

Sithelo's black Porsche

In September, she snagged a sleek black Porsche Cayenne. Fans are now left scratching their heads, wondering how the DJ and TV personality is affording the expensive purchases.

See the post below:

Sithelo Shozi trends after Porsche video

Within a mere hour of dropping the clip, Sithelo catapulted to the top of the trending charts on X. Fans flooded the timelines with congratulations and playful requests for her word-for-word prayer to God.

Whether Sithelo's pink Porsche is a new addition to the fleet or just a cameo in her Insta-glam, one thing's for sure: she knows how to keep the rumour mill spinning.

@s.eemah_x wrote:

"Give us a break hle. I’m still planning on getting a Kia Picanto yho."

@findcar67 commented:

"But you just recently bought a Porsche or Keng replacement or what is happening here am lost."

@ChrisExcel102 posted:

"Sithelo Shozi who gets booked once a month has bought two Porsches in a space of 3 months. Ngeke phela."

@AdvKindness mentioned:

"Whatever Sithelo Shozi said in her prayers, copy and paste, Amen. "

@Lindy_nzabe asked:

"What does Sithelo do for a living kanti?"

@_Tshisevhe tweeted:

"Like genuinely, what does Sithelo do for a living? She never posts her DJing work or posters or anything."

@memewoGTI added:

"Sithelo getting Cars in each and every month, dead."

Store demands an apology from Sithelo Shozi

In another story, Briefly News reported that Sithelo finds herself at loggerheads with a certain online furniture store. The DJ allegedly called the store out and dragged their name into the mud.

It's not new for Sithelo Shozi to make headlines once again. The star has been trending lately for the right reasons, as she bagged herself a TV gig being part of the singing competition called The Masked Singer SA.

