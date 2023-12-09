Hollywood star Will Smith turned heads at Art Basel with a woman who looks like Jada Pinkett's doppelgänger

A paparazzi picture of the duo in Miami is spreading like wildfire on social media and fan excitement

The rumour mill is churning as fans question whether Will is ready for a new relationship following his 7-year separation from Jada

Will Smith was spotted with a mystery woman in Miami. Image: ABC and Frazer Harrison

Source: Getty Images

Guess who stole the show at Miami Art Basel? None other than Will Smith, flashed that winning smile as he left the scene with a mystery woman.

Will Smith spotted with mystery woman

According to Daily Mail, onlookers saw the duo leave together in a limousine. After the arty escapade, Will and his mystery friend hit up Lucali, a fancy pizza spot.

Woman rocks same hairstyle as Jada Pinkett

What caught's fan's attention is that the stunning lady has the same Jada Pinkett Smith vibe with her short blonde buzz-cut hair.

PAY ATTENTION: Watch the hottest celebrity stories on our YouTube channel 'Briefly TV'. Subscribe now!

The picture of Will and the unidentified stunner was posted by X user @OneJoblessBoy is floating on the platform and sparking speculations.

See the tweet below:

Fans are wondering if this is the start of a new romance for Will or just a chill night out with a pal.

@AkinPitan3 said:

"Let the man cook. He needs to cook."

@thereal_starkid mentioned:

"Whatever it is, we’re strongly behind you Will."

@SadoBlessing1 stated:

"Bro had to go clone her."

@polingvs

"I thought it was Amber Rose."

@OlajideAbefe tweeted:

"See them thick thighs."

@gawu_iii posted:

"Not again, can we just rest with this Will Smith bs."

@julieandthemeatball asked:

"Omg wait that’s not Amber Rose? Twinning."

@Ksmalls718 added:

"Wasn't it just last week when Jada said they are back together and working on their marriage? I cannot KEEP UP!"

Jada says she will stay with Will Smith forever

In another article, Briefly News reported that American actress Jada Pinkett Smith has revealed that she will stay married to Hollywood actor Will Smith despite their differences.

The couple, who have been married for 25 years, have been separated for seven of them, which she opened up about in an interview with People Magazine.

Source: Briefly News