South African rapper and TV personality Boity Thulo and businessman Theo Baloyi are rumoured to be dating

The duo posted pictures taken from an undisclosed beach that fueled speculations on social media

Internet detectives are convinced that Boity and Theo are on vacay and enjoying the warm weather together

Boity Thulo and Theo are rumoured to be dating. Image: @theo_baloyi and @boity

Source: Instagram

Boity and Theo Baloyi have been a trending topic on X/Twitter over the weekend.

Boity and Theo named a couple

Fans analysed their holiday pictures and concluded that the Wuz Dat? hitmaker and the Bathu Shoes founder are loved up on a mysterious island.

The snaps have now gone viral and people are running with the idea that Boity and Theo are a couple.

The duo have not confirmed any of the social media talks which have also fueled Twitter detectives to come up with wild theories about Boity's love life.

See the tweet below:

Boity and Anton Jeftha breakup

Earlier in the year, the TV presenter split with actor Anton Jeftha reportedly due to insecurities in the relationship. According to The South African, Anton could not keep up with Boity's lifestyle.

Tweeps discuss Boity's vacation pics

Read some of the comments below:

@Kearabile_ mentioned:

"As much as we want it to be true. It's not."

@itsbrian_mwiti stated:

"One was the photographer of the other one."

@t_colert wrote:

"She is not wearing anything inside nkosi yami."

@tuse11 commented:

"Boity has finally found the one!"

@Maharaj18S stated:

"She is giving it to everyone who got money in SA."

@katlego_moje said:

"This is how they caught Natasha and Lorch. The people that can confirm are the people working at the airport."

@Ree_Deejay

"I hope they’re together cause they make a cute couple."

