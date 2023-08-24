Mzansi seems to have confirmed that Maps Maponyane and Shudufhadzo Musida are dating after they were pictured together

The stars have had the rumour mill spinning for a while after fans allegedly spotted them together in Europe

The recent picture has allegedly confirmed the relationship and social media users are happy for the alleged couple

Maps Maponyane and Shudufhadzo Musida are reportedly dating. The alleged celebrity couple has not confirmed the news, but social media investigators have already gathered enough evidence to confirm the rumours.

Maps Maponyane and former Miss SA Shudufhadzo Musida are allegedly dating. Image: @mmaponyane, @shudufhadzomusida and Twitter

Source: UGC

Mzansi reacts to Maps Maponyane and Shudufhadzo Musida's picture

Social media users have been speculating that popular actor and television host Maps Maponyane is allegedly dating former Miss South Africa Shudufhadzo Musida. Eagle-eyed peeps have been putting two and two together and concluded that the two were an item.

It all started when peeps sported the reflection of Maps' shoe in a flower vase in one of Shudu's holiday pictures. It was not long before fans argued that Shudu wore Maps' lime green Rich Mnisi t-shirt in one of her pictures.

A photo of the pair posted by controversial entertainment blogger Musa Khawula on his page seemingly confirmed that the two are an item. In the picture, the stars were pictured sitting in a restaurant.

Maps Maponyane and Shudu's pic causes a buzz

The picture sparked mixed reactions from social media users. Many said they love seeing Shude and Maps Maponyane together.

Read some of the reactions below:

@TTMapz said:

"Maps Maponyane won, coz how the hell do u bag such a beautiful & intelligent woman like Shudu."

@liefieB commented:

"I actually suspected that Maps and Shudu were together a while ago. They’re beautiful together ❤️"

@SihleStan231 added:

"I'm so sad Shudu and Maps are dating, now I no longer have a chance with him that woman is flames man "

