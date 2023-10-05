An online store called NISA WLLCKX Interiors demanded an apology from social media influencer and DJ Sithelo Shozi

Sithelo allegedly blasted the store and called it fraudulent after she ordered a marble table

Andile Mpisane's baby mama said she allegedly paid R17 800 for the table in August, which did not arrive

Sithelo Shozi was served with a legal letter by Nisa WLLCKX Interiors, and they demanded an apology from her. Image: @_sithelo

Source: Instagram

Haike, Sithelo finds herself at loggerheads with a certain online furniture store. The DJ allegedly called the store out and dragged their name into the mud.

Sithelo blasts an online furniture store

It's definitely not new for Sithelo Shozi to make headlines once again. The star has been trending lately for the right reasons, as she bagged herself a TV gig being part of the singing competition called The Masked Singer SA.

Earlier this year, the Mayor of the Durban streets dragged her former lover and baby daddy, Andile Mpisane, to the family court for abducting her child.

Sithelo Shozi is on the verge of facing a lawsuit after she dragged an online furniture store named Nisa WLLCKX Interiors on her Instagram page.

According to Sunday World, the social media influencer ordered a marble table, which cost R17 800, but to her surprise, the table never arrived.

Sithelo given until Thursday to apologise to store

After Sithelo bashed and dragged the online furniture store, it issued her a cease-and-desist letter demanding that she issue an apology and delete the post or face a lawsuit.

The letter read:

"We have been directed by our client to request the removal of the post formally and to insist that you immediately cease publishing any defamatory statements about our business."

Andile Mpisane allegedly followed Sithelo Shozi to CPT

In related news, Briefly News reported that the drama between Andile Mpisane and Sithelo Shozi continued when allegations that the Royal AM soccer player violated his baby mama's restraining order trended.

Sithelo claimed in 2022 that Andile had beaten her up when they dated, and she had evidence to support her claims. According to the Daily Sun, Sithelo was concerned for her safety after allegedly spotting Andile in Cape Town at the same time she was there.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News