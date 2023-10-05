Sonia Mbele allegedly missed her court appearance once again at the Johannesburg Magistrate's Court

The actress, Yolisa Gqunta and Rebone Sesing allegedly failed to file the company income taxes from 2019 to 2022

They are now facing over 42 counts of tax evasion charges and were due in court on 5 October, but did not pitch

Actress and businesswoman Sonia Mbele allegedly missed her court appearance again. Reports suggest that she submitted a certificate stating she has a surgical medical condition.

Sonia Mbele fails to appear at the JHB Magistrates Court

The Real Housewives of Johannesburg director was due to appear at the Johannesburg Magistrate's Court on 5 October.

EWN reported that she did not pitch for her court appearance and handed in a note stating her condition.

The actress and her business partners, Yolisa Gqunta and Rebone Sesing, allegedly failed to file the company income tax from 2019 to 2022. The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) issued a statement saying the trio also "failed to file their Pay-As-You-Earn (PAYE) from 2020 until 2022."

They now face 42 tax evasion charges and were due in court on 5 October but did not pitch.

Sonia misses her first court appearance

Mbele and her business partners were due to appear in court on 28 September, but she failed to appear. She handed in a medical certificate stating that she was booked off sick until 3 October.

The case was postponed to Thursday, 5 October, but Mbele submitted yet another medical certificate stating the main reason she was missing from court.

Mzansi weighs in on Sonia Mbele's no-show

Netizens poked fun at the situation, with many siding with the actress as 42 charges seem like a hefty crime. This is what some people had to say.

@acdmnkyjoked:

"I'd empty my accounts and move to Bali or something. I'm not sticking around to fight a potentially losing battle.

@lulu_luwela commented:

"Tax evasion carries a maximum of 5 years. 42 counts is wild."

@TheEazyEd said:

"Sonia Mbele again!? I can't wait for another gem of a media statement from Thato Malindi."

@nozi03 joked:

"Yeah wena gal ... Lay low until you come up with a solid plan."

@McFumbata added:

"I’m no surgeon, but based on my Grey’s Anatomy medical experience (residency and attendance), I know there's no such thing as a Surgical Medical Condition."

Sonia's team responds to the allegations

In a previous report from Briefly News, Sonia Mbele's spokesperson, Thato Malindi, clarified that Sonia had walked away from the company in 2019.

She had allegedly sorted out her affairs and paid what she owed before she left the company.

