A money laundering accused Rustenburg woman has gotten on the National Prosecuting Authority's bad side

Dineo Precious Powane skipped her trial, furnishing a doctor's note to explain her absence

The NPA has accused Powane of using delay tactics to avoid a speedy trial and has issued her with an arrest warrant

RUSTENBURG - A woman accused of money laundering has been accused of using delay tactics to skip out on her court appearance in the Specialised Commercial Crimes Court in Rustenburg.

The NPA has issued an arrest warrant for a Rustenburg woman facing money laundering charges. Image: filo & RUNSTUDIO

Source: Getty Images

Dineo Precious Powane got a last-minute doctor's note dated from 30 August to 1 September to explain her absence from court. The state is not buying her story, which has resulted in an arrest warrant being issued for Powane.

NPA slams money laundering accused

In a National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) statement sent to Briefly News, the state poked holes in Powane's reason for missing court, claiming that the woman was using the excuse of poor health to avoid a speedy trial.

The state said that while Powane told her lawyer that she was feeling ill on Monday, 28 August, she only decided to consult a doctor a day before the trial was meant to resume.

If the woman fails to appear in court on a set date, she will be arrested, and her bail money will be forfeited.

Powane helps Zambian national steal R5m

Powane is accused of money laundering alongside Zambian national Evan Mutale. Mutale is facing 49 fraud charges and money laundering for stealing over R5 million from his employer, Jaira Constructions and Projects, IOL reported.

Between September 2019 and November 2020, Mutale transferred money into Powane's account. Powane has no links to the company, and the transactions were done under the pretence of paying a service provider.

