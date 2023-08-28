The Hawks have arrested a KwaZulu-Natal woman in connection to the brazen murder of A VIP protection unit officer

A hitman revealed startling details, pointing to the woman, a close relative of the cop, as the mastermind behind the hit

The woman is expected to appear in the Durban High Court to face charges related to the murder

UMLAZI - The Hawks in KwaZulu-Natal have successfully arrested a woman in connection to the murder of Captain Thomas Ntombela, who was mercilessly gunned down by a hitman.

A KZN woman was arrested in connection with a police officer's murder after the hitman gave a full confession. Image: Peter Dazeley & stock photo

Source: Getty Images

Hitman spills beans on KZN cop killing

The hitman, Mandlenkosi Ntombela, no relation to the victim, sang like a cannery when police questioned him about who orchestrated the police officer's death.

Ntombela told officers that after getting a call to carry out a hit, he met a woman who pointed out where the officer lived. The woman also gave him pointers on where to hide and petrol money for when the deed was done.

The woman's identity has not been revealed because she has yet to appear in court, but reports indicate that the woman is a close relative of the slain police officer, eNCA reported.

Hawks nab slain KZN officer's close relative

The Hawks arrested the woman on Sunday, 27 August, at Umlai V section after being discharged from a hospital and visiting a traditional healer.

She is expected to appear in The Umlazi Magistrate's Court on Tuesday, 29 August.

The hitman was sentenced to 20 years behind bars at the Durban High Court on Tuesday, 22 August, after entering a guilty plea, TimesLIVE reported.

