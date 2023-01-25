A suspected wanted hitman was fatally wounded during a shoot-out with police in the South Coast area, Durban

The deceased suspect was found in possession of a 9mm pistol with its serial number filed off and ammunition

Meanwhile, in another incident, a suspect wanted for a police officer’s murder was also shot dead during shoot-out

DURBAN - A 35-year-old suspected wanted hitman was killed during a shoot-out with police in the South Coast area.

The man was wanted in connection with eight murders related to the taxi industry. Officers from the rapid rail police unit and the provincial investigations and tracking task team conducted the operation in Seaview.

The man was cornered at a house in the area on Monday, 23 January. Police spokesperson Col Robert Netshiunda told TimesLIVE that when the suspect noticed the police, he fired shots at the police and a shoot-out ensued.

After the shoot-out, the suspect was found to have suffered fatal gunshot wounds. The suspect was found in possession of a 9mm pistol with its serial number filed off and ammunition.

Meanwhile, in a separate incident, a suspect wanted for a police officer’s murder was shot dead during another shoot-out in Inanda. During the incident, a suspect shot and fatally wounded 40-year-old Constable Lindokuhle Gift Goba.

Two suspects were rushed to the hospital with gunshot wounds. One of the suspects succumbed to his injuries at the hospital and the other escaped, according to IOL.

Suspect killed during shoot out with SANDF members, 4 stolen cars recovered near Mozambique border

Briefly News also reported that police are investigating an inquest case after a man was killed during a shoot-out with members of the SA National Defence Force on Tuesday 14 June.

The members stopped a convoy of four stolen vehicles near the border between South Africa and Mozambique while en route to routine patrol. Police spokesperson Brigadier Selvy Mohlala said the suspects started firing at the soldiers who returned fire. She said one of the occupants was fatally wounded while the other fled the scene, according to TimesLIVE.

The vehicles, three Toyota bakkies and a Fortuner were stolen in Gauteng and Mpumalanga recently. Mohlala said the deceased has not yet been identified. According to Jacaranda FM, the public is advised that the suspects are at large.

