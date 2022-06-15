A suspect was killed during a shoot out with members of the South African National Defence Force on Tuesday

The soldiers stopped a convoy of four stolen vehicles near the South Africa and Mozambique boarder

Three Toyota bakkies and a Toyota Fortuner that were stolen in Gauteng and Mpumalanga recently were seized

NORTHERN CAPE - Police are investigating an inquest case after a man was killed during a shoot-out with members of the SA National Defence Force on Tuesday 14 June.

The members stopped a convoy of four stolen vehicles near the border between South Africa and Mozambique while en route to routine patrol.

Police spokesperson Brigadier Selvy Mohlala said the suspects started firing at the soldiers who returned fire. She said one of the occupants was fatally wounded while the other fled the scene, according to TimesLIVE.

The vehicles, three Toyota bakkies and a Fortuner were stolen in Gauteng and Mpumalanga recently. Mohlala said the deceased has not yet been identified. According to Jacaranda FM, the public is advised that the suspects are at large.

SA left impressed

Social media users praised the SA National Defence Force members for protecting the border:

Ngovhela Sibasa said:

“Beef up security around the borders.it must be very difficult for these criminals to pass through. Our borders were to open - foreigners have been stealing our cars for a long - it's now over.”

Bongani Ndlovu commented:

“I wouldn't want to exchange fire with action-starved SANDF they would want to show you flames.”

Bongani Mtolo posted:

“He was taking on SANDF, foolishness or bravery?”

Prince Joseph added:

“Very good job from SANDF, well done guys, more of that.”

