158 illegal immigrants were stopped from entering the country by SAPS and SA National Defence Force

One person was injured after a shootout occurred when they were arrested, and two firearms, as well as ammunition, were confiscated

Five men aged between 24 and 39 were arrested for possession of unlicensed firearms and ammunition

FREE STATE - More than 150 undocumented foreign nationals were arrested while attempting to enter the country and were stopped by the police and SA National Defence Force (SANDF) officials on Sunday 5 June.

One person was injured after the Lesotho nationals were stopped at a roadblock along an unguarded part of the border in Wepener. The shootout occurred when they were arrested, and two firearms, as well as ammunition, were confiscated.

158 illegal immigrants were arrested by members of SAPS and SANDF in the Free State. Image: @SAPoliceService/Twitter

Source: Twitter

The spokesperson for Free State police Brigadier Motantsi Makhele said a convoy of vehicles approached the road and was stopped by officials at the roadblock. The foreign nationals began firing shots and officials returned fire. According to News24, the man who was injured was taken to hospital. Makhele said all vehicles were stopped and searched and 158 people were found without proper documents.

Five men aged between 24 and 39 were arrested for possession of unlicensed firearms and ammunition. They are expected to appear in the Wepener Magistrate's Court on Tuesday 7 June. The other suspects will appear in court in batches.

Provincial police commissioner Lieutenant General Baile Motswenyane said SAPS commend the joint efforts in making sure that they stopped the lawlessness which was about to take place.

“As law enforcement agencies we will never allow a situation where people want to do as they like and not obey our laws,” he said in a statement from SAPS.

Peeps praise law enforcement officials

Social media users were impressed by the hard work from members of SAPS and SANDF and were surprised by the brazen criminals:

Thando Mkhize said:

“What's wrong with people just get the documents and enter South Africa legally, these ones even have the nerve to open fire on our border Security.”

Da Yongza Mazwana wrote:

“Wow everyone just does as they want in our South Africa.”

Joy Novello posted:

“Well done SAPS and SANDF - that's what you are supposed to do - STOP illegal, undocumented immigrants from entering our country.”

China Katze commented:

“Bravo to those law enforcement agencies who did the good work.”

Koketso Tlhabi stated:

“They even use guns against our law enforcement units. They want to get into South Africa by fire by force.”

Itshokeng Sue Kekana said:

“The nerve to engage in a shootout with the police and soldiers. Yoh aii these people's nerve never stops shocking.”

Siphesihle Lwazi Sibiya added:

“Well done to SAPS and SANDF especially when it comes to the issue of illegal immigrants.”

Home Affairs cracks down on foreign nationals and department officials who make fake SA IDs and passports

In a related matter, Briefly News also reported the Department of Home Affairs is cracking down on those who manufacture and sell fake South African identity documents and passports. In a response to a written parliamentary question from IFP's Liezl van der Merwe, Minister of Home Affairs Aaron Motsoaledi said fake IDs and passports were noticed both locally and internationally.

The minister said once fake documents are spotted the department's civic services branch refers the matter to the counter-corruption branch. If department officials are involved security services branch investigates and the immigration services' inspectorate division deals with matters relating to foreign nationals, News24 reported. Minister Motsoaledi said other cases are referred to the police and law enforcement.

