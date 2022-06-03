The Department of Home Affairs plans to deal with those who manufacture and sell fake identity documents and passports

Minister of Home Affairs Aaron Motsoaledi said fake IDs and passports were noticed both locally and internationally

Motsoaledi's comments come after the arrest of a foreign national and kingpin who allegedly sold fake IDs and passports

PRETORIA - The Department of Home Affairs is cracking down on those who manufacture and sell fake South African identity documents and passports.

In a response to a written parliamentary question from IFP's Liezl van der Merwe, Minister of Home Affairs Aaron Motsoaledi said fake IDs and passports were noticed both locally and internationally.

The minister said once fake documents are spotted the department's civic services branch refers the matter to the counter-corruption branch. If department officials are involved security services branch investigates and the immigration services' inspectorate division deals with matters relating to foreign nationals, News24 reported. Minister Motsoaledi said other cases are referred to the police and law enforcement.

The arrest of a kingpin who allegedly sold fake IDs and passports sparked the conversation. All but one of the 27 people arrested including home affairs officials who produced fake documents were granted bail in May.

A Pakistani national who is believed to have orchestrated the crimes was denied bail. Motsoaledi told IOL that the man worked with home affairs employees and said that he would issue passports to those who wanted them but did not qualify.

SA unimpressed

South Africans are calling for those who disregard the law and order of the country to be dealt with:

Veli Ledwaba Ka Malatji said:

“They sold our country to dangerous criminals and drug lords. The police department should be given to a competent person like Motsoaledi.”

Lorraine Morudu wrote:

“This Syndicate is everywhere in Mzansi, even in Townships we have foreigners who turned their Shacks/RDP houses into Mini Home Affairs Offices. They make a living by dealing in fake IDs, Driver's Licences, Birth Certificates etc. These people are slowly rotting this country.”

Carol Ellis commented:

“Any dept of the government that has power over the people seems to resort to bribery and corruption. I'm sure half of the people that apply for the jobs do it for the very reason that they can do it and get away with it. Quick and easy money on top of their salaries.”

Ray Neethling posted:

“The SA government is the cause of this anyway. It's them that are arranging this. R200 here R300 there. Corruption is key.”

Dannhauser Patricia added:

“The government created this monster. Now after 28 years want to fix it as elections are on the way and they are worried, that you can not fix what you created and fed on for years.”

