A gentleman showed his social media followers what his life looks like as a taxi driver

The man captured his routine before leaving his place to work and his day throughout until lunchtime

The online community reacted to the video, with many loving how the man shared his part of his life

A taxi driver showed off a day in life.

Source: Instagram

A man took to his TikTok account and showed his followers what a day as a taxi driver looks like.

In the video uploaded by @thabisomasuku35, the gentleman gives a sneak peek of his normal day. The man captures himself taking a bath, eating porridge, and then driving his taxi.

He also captured himself having a delicious lunch - beef, pap, tomato, cucumber and side sauce. However, what got South Africans was the fact that he showed. Taxi owners have been hilariously known for not showering, but that is just Mzansi being Mzansi.

Taxi driver shares how his day looks like at work

Watch the TikTok video below:

TikTokkers showed love to the taxi driver

The video garnered over 5k likes, with many online users loving how the man spent his day. Some poked fun here and there.

@Nompumelelo asked:

"Uyageza???" (You bath?)

@Keo joked:

"Taxi ancestors are turning in their graves, why ugeza vela." (Why are you showering)

@Nozipho Mabaso said:

"I've been saying people should give taxi drivers a chance they're also human.

@Augustine♡M adored:

"It was nice watching this."

@Que complimented:

"❤Beautiful to watch."

@Sinenhlanhla Mchunu loved:

"Please do more of this. I love how we’re not policing content manje. People must know and respect this as a lifestyle and a profession for someone♥️♥️♥️."

@MaMlangeni Magasela pleaded:

"Please do longer videos ."

