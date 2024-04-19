A taxi was captured in a TikTok video crossing a dam in an unknown location with a wooden boat

The minibus was on top of the boat while two people were busy paddling and preventing the boat from sinking

The online community reacted to the clip, with many laughing at the creativity and throwing funny jokes

A taxi crossed a dam in a wooden boat. Images: @THEGIFT777, @zodebala

A TikTok user took to their account and posted a hilarious video of a taxi floating in a damn in a wooden boat.

In the clip posted by @samboomafsaag, the taxi is seen on top of a wooden boat as it crosses the dam. Two men are also seen on the boat: one is paddling and the other is taking out water coming into the boat.

It is unclear whether the minibus had people inside and the location is also unknown. The TikTok user joked, saying if you can't beat them, join them.

Taxi crosses dam with wooden boat

Watch the hilarious TikTok video below:

Netizens laughed at the video

The video garnered over 5K likes, with many online users laughing at the creativity.

@Natureboy shared:

"This is how South African vehicles go out from South Africa."

@Nkulu_Menziwa joked:

"The tracker seeing your car inside... 'Sir, you didn't mention that your car can swim too'."

@Sekgantshwane laughed:

" Shipment..."

@zistoe commented:

"Fast way of delivery."

@Kagiso KG235 stanned:

"They found a creative way."

@BrianNdzabs complimented:

"Clever people."

@Vuyiseka asked:

"Toyota uyayazi lendaba? (Does Toyota know about this?)"

@annah was disappointed:

"Yazi bakithi I like the ideas of one Africa,one currency on army. Kodwa una kwenzeka kanje. I don't know what to say. hay khona. (I liked the idea of one Africa, one currency and army. But if things are like this, I don't know what to say, no.)"

Car floats under flooded bridge in Pretoria

In another story, Briefly News reported about a car that floated under a flooded bridge in Pretoria.

In the TikTok clip uploaded by @sjswanepoel10, the small Mazda is floating in the water flooded under a bridge in Centurion, Pretoria. The driver can be seen inside the car, seemingly trying to get his car out of the water.

He presumably thought his small car could reach the other side of the water, so he took the risk. Unfortunately, it landed him in a place where other drivers laughed at him.

