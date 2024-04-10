South African online users were found in stitches after a light vehicle floated under a flooded bridge

The driver presumably thought his small Mazda could make it through the water, but unfortunately, it didn't

The online community reacted to the video, with many laughing at the man for thinking he could make it across

A light vehicle tried making a U-turn while floating under a flooded bridge in Pretoria. Images: @sjswanepoel10/ TikTok, @The Good Brigade/ Getty Images

A TikTok video of a car floating under a flooder bridge with its driver has left South African online users in stitches.

In the clip uploaded by @sjswanepoel10, the small Mazda is floating in the water flooded under a bridge in Centurion, Pretoria. The driver can be seen inside the car, seemingly trying to get his car out of the water.

The driver presumably thought his small car could make it to the other side of the water, so he took the risk. Unfortunately, it landed him in a place where other drivers laughed at him.

Light vehicle floats under flooded bridge

A light vehicle floated under a flooded bridge in Pretoria. Images: @sjswanepoel10

Netizens laughed at the video

The online community flocked to the comment section, with many finding the situation hilariously funny.

@Cza-B commented:

"Centurion people haven’t realised that they need boats? Every year we remind them to get boats ."

@Kandice was entertained:

"lol I am loving the reaction of onlookers, no panicking, just entertainment ."

Martin van der Walt joked:

"New slogan for Mazda. we can not Zoom-Zoom but we can Float-Float."

@André laughed:

" Cruising nicely ."

@fortunegold7 said:

"I can only imagine to be going through such and people laughing at you even though you were probably warned."

@vigilantebarbie suggested:

"Stay out of Centurion when it rains man "

@neopakkies427 laughed:

"At least the mazda is trying to make a u-turn floating "

