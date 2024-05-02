A lady was highly disappointed with her Temu order and took to social media to show it off

In the TikTok video, she unveiled the items she purchased from the popular online store, and people were left in laughter

The online community reacted to the lady's video, and they took to the comments section to poke fun at her

The infamous online store Temu has struck yet again in the social media streets of Mzansi, and South Africans were left in stitches.

A lady left South Africans in laughter after she unveiled her Temu purchase, which went wrong in a TikTok video. Image:@porpulap

Source: TikTok

Woman shows off her Temu order gone wrong

Another shopper was left highly disappointed by the popular online store Temu. The young lady took to social media to show off her Temu haul, which went totally wrong. The TikTok user @porpulap unveiled her Temu purchase in a video.

@porpulap showcased the items she bought, which were a black high heel, wage, and boots. To her surprise, none of the shoes could fit her as they were too small, leaving her highly disappointed. At the end of the clip, the stunner wrapped up her package and revealed that she would return it.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

Although the woman was left in her feelings, the video amused people online, leaving them in laughter.

Take a look at the clip below:

SA cracks jokes

The lady's video entertained many as they flocked to the comments section to poke fun at her, while others simply laughed it off.

Derenminiworx said:

"Good luck on returning them."

Chisom added:

"Temu saana une products ezi shy yhoo."

Mosebyadi Tsebe asked:

"Where do u return them?"

To which she responded by saying:

"To Temu. I applied for return."

KeathBredellwife suggested:

"You should always take a size bigger than normal."

Woman's TikTok video reveals what she ordered vs. what she got

In another similar story, Briefly News reported a young South African woman who was allegedly duped by the online store Temu.

The online store Temu has been increasingly growing in popularity among many online users, and people are hopping along to shop at the store. @sbongakonkedanisa decided to try the online store and purchased a curly wig.

PAY ATTENTION:

Source: Briefly News