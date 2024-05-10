One dad was furious as he took to social media to drag a kiddies' show for an inappropriate gesture

One dad called out a kiddies' show for an inappropriate gesture, and netizens backed him up. He shared a video, and the clip went viral.

A South African father dragged a kids' show for an inappropriate gesture in a TikTok video. Image: @veetaedo3

Source: TikTok

Dad calls out kids' show for inappropriate gesture

TikTok user @veetaedo3 shared footage where he exposed a kiddies' show for an inappropriate gesture. In the video, his daughter was watching a show that had letters. One of the letters showed off a middle finger, which angered the father as he proceeded to call them out.

@veetaedo3 urged every parent to be vigilant with what their children are watching.

"Buy your kids toys, let them not have screen time because we often leave them to the screen time than play with them, be careful of what the kids watch. Let's not be ignorant. The Devil is roaring like a lion."

The dad dragged the show in the clip, which captured the attention of many people online, generating over 384K views along with thousands of likes and comments. Social media users joined to express their thoughts in the comments sections.

Watch the video below:

SA chimes into the conversation

Many people rushed to the comments section to voice their opinions on the subject, while others dragged the show, saying:

Kamo said:

"Yoh the middle finger is dusting me what was the reason."

SanelisiweAsande added:

“Why would they put a middle finger on that tomato."

sphemchunu || Fence Finds expressed:

"I love dad for being so cautious and paying attention."

Katlego Lekalakala commented:

"I am dead, but this is so worrying!"

Mah Radebe wrote:

"Lol I relate to the apple, mara not for the kids hle."

Queen Lebo Mkhize agreed with the man adding:

"You are right; this is war, deep spiritual warfare."

