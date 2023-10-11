A bunch of kids were busted hosting a pool party by their parents who cut their trips short and the action was caught on camera

The father is seen in a TikTok video angry and disbelief by the number of children living it up at his house

He chased them away and pulled out a whip for the stubborn ones who were reluctant to leave the party

PAY ATTENTION: Let yourself be inspired by real people who go beyond the ordinary! Subscribe and watch our new shows on Briefly TV Life now!

A man chased out teenage kids partying at his house, Image: @manp736

Source: TikTok

A group of mischievous kids decided to throw a pool party while their parents were away, and the whole drama found its way on TikTok.

In a video posted by @manp736, you can see the dad going from zero to 100 on the anger scale.

Kids pool party shocks dad

He was shocked by the army of kids having a blast in his yard. The man furiously chased them away and even attempted to whip the stubborn partygoers who were taunting him.

The video amassed a whopping 565,000 views in less than 24 hours.

Dad battles rowdy teenagers

Netizens were firmly on Team Dad applauding his efforts to restore order and calling out the unruly kids for their complete lack of respect.

Watch the video below:

Netizens cheer fuming father

Some people were amazed by what some parents had to put up with raising teenage children and shared how they would have dealt with the situation.

Check some of the comments below:

@alicia.langa said:

"Bathong so many of them?"

@Sphika04 posted:

"I laughed when I saw the other group."

@georgiie03 commented:

"Tyma should have closed and locked the gate to deal with them properly."

@londekamvelase6 wrote:

"Imagine you are stressed and come home back to this."

@kkarabx mentioned:

"Okay but hosting so many people is crazy business."

@nellzzzie stated:

"Imagine if your phone was charging inside bawo wami."

@missnss_ noted:

"It’s the neighbour that alerted the parents."

@tanka8884 added:

"Eish our kids instead of apologising, they are giggling. The disrespect."

Uncle's confused reaction to surprise birthday party goes viral and has Mzansi busting with laughter

In another article, Briefly News reported that putting together a surprise birthday party takes a lot of effort, planning, and coordination. It shows the birthday person that you went above and beyond to make their day special.

An uncle was left in complete shock when he arrived at a family gathering that turned out to be a surprise birthday party for him.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News