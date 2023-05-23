The City of Tshwane mayor, Cilliers Brink, was met with hostility when he tried to visit the Jubilee District Hospital in Hammanskraal

Angry residents would not let him enter the hospital that had been treating cholera patients since the outbreak

Brink believes that Hammanskraal residents were placed outside the entrance by the opposition

PRETORIA - Hammanskraal residents were less than enthused to see the City of Tshwane mayor, Cilliers Brink, on Monday, 22 May.

City of Tshwane Mayor Cilliers Brink was forced to turn away at Jubilee District Hospital by angry Hammanskraal residents. Image: Cilliers Brink

Source: Facebook

Brink tried to visit the Jubilee District Hospital in Hammanskraal but was met with angry residents instead. The hospital has been treating cholera patients since the outbreak, which has claimed 15 lives.

City of Tshwane mayor Cillers Brink chased away

Brink was supposed to join various government officials on a Hammanskraal site visit. The purpose of the site visit was to inform residents about the government's response to the cholera outbreak.

According to TimesLIVE, frustrated residents ambushed the car Brink was being transported in at the hospital and forced it to turn away. They only allowed entry to the Deputy Minister of Water & Sanitation, David Mahlobo, and the Deputy Minister of Health, Sibongiseni Dhlomo.

A resident told News24 they were angry with the mayor because he had never visited Hammanskraal before the cholera outbreak.

"The mayor never came to address the people before, but now that people have died, he wants to act as if he cares," said Sophy Malope.

Residents said the water quality issue started in 2011, and they feel let down by the City of Tshwane council.

Tshwane mayor Cilliers Brink blames the opposition after he was chased away

The Democratic Alliance mayor addressed the incident on social media and said the crowd outside the Jubilee Hospital was "clearly orchestrated".

Brink added that it was unfortunate that political games were being played during the cholera outbreak.

"It is deeply unfortunate that political games of this nature are being played in an attempt to prevent the city from doing our job. Which is really to attend to the situation out of diligent care of the people of Tshwane," said Brink.

The mayor stated they are still focused on finding the source of the cholera outbreak and are aware of water issues in various areas.

Brink also stated that residents in affected areas had been provided with water tanks.

Source: Briefly News