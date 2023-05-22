Fana Mokoena announced on his Twitter page that the Economic Freedom Fighters' play Leruo has concluded in the North West

The actor said the play will be showcased in Limpopo next weekend and that more details will be shared by the political party soon

Fana also posted pictures taken from the shows, and it looked like the tour in the province was a success

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

Fana Mokoena wrapped up his play 'Leruo' in the North West. Image: @fanamokoena

Source: Instagram

The Economic Freedom Fighters’ play Leruo is on a national tour and recently finished its round in the North West.

Party member and actor Fana Mokoena said the play showcased in Mafikeng, Potchefstroom, and Rustenburg.

Fana, who wrote the politically inspired script, said the production is headed to Limpopo and that people should follow the EFF Twitter account for more details.

The EFF marks its 10th anniversary with national tour of 'Leruo'

Leruo portrays the struggle of South Africans in the last decade that EFF has been part of the political landscape, reported The Citizen.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

A week ago, the play debuted at the South African State Theatre, and Julius Malema and other fighters commemorated the party's 10th anniversary at the packed event.

See the tweet below:

Citizens eager to see the play in their provinces

@Somagwaza3 said:

"Cape Town waiting for Leruo."

@Botshel00375697 asked:

"Can it be a movie please?"

@lesegoth stated:

"Ayeye re redi hlogi."

@hateyall18 tweeted:

"Things I love to see."

@CatinaRissell added:

"You have to Stand Up for yourself. No one is gonna be with you on the way to success because the path to success is very hard and only a few can go over it."

EFF's Fana Mokoena's post calling SA celebs to join national shutdown march gains criticism, Mzansi defensive

In another article, Briefly News reported that former South African actor and now Economic Freedom Fighter (EFF) member Fana Mokoena urged Mzansi celebs to join the national shutdown march on March 20.

TshisaLIVE reports that the red berets organised the march to force President Cyril Ramaphosa to resign and for Eskom's loadshedding to be addressed properly.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News