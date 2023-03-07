Economic Freedom Fighter (EFF) member Fana Mokoena was slammed for trying to persuade Mzansi celebrities to join the political party's national shutdown

The Red Berets organised the shutdown for March 20 to address South Africa's loadshedding and to call on President Cyril Ramaphosa to step down

Peeps said the march is a silly idea that should be avoided, and celebs can't take time off from work to parade through the streets

Former South African actor and now Economic Freedom Fighter (EFF) member Fana Mokoena urged Mzansi celebs to join the national shutdown march on March 20.

TshisaLIVE reports that the red berets organised the march to force President Cyril Ramaphosa to resign and for Eskom's loadshedding to be addressed properly.

EFF Member Fana Mokoena calls for South Africa's entertainment industry to support national shutdown.

Taking to Twitter, Fana posted a tweet saying that Mzansi celebrities should join the march because they are affected the most by the loadshedding. Not long ago, Briefly News reported that Umlando hitmaker Toss' gig in East London was affected by loadshedding. The star got into trouble with the promoters, who forced him to pay back the R12 500 booking fee.

"The entire Entertainment Industry must join the National Shutdown on the 20th of March. It is not an EFF shutdown, it’s for ALL South Africans. Let’s heed the call and make our voices heard. The Entertainer Industry has been hit hard by loadshedding and a useless president.!"

Mzansi mocks Fana Mokoena and EFF's plan to bring change in South Africa through national shutdown

@AceMcG33 said:

"Remind me again how shutting down a damaged economy helps an already damaged economy? This is an EFF shutdown. One in the interests of the citizens would never deliberately seek to damage the economy further."

@HlenganiHarry shared:

"Those people have responsibilities. They have families to support. We have to be at work providing for our families, not walking around."

@Achilles0450541 posted:

"No amount of blackmailing will win you support."

@BhekiNtombela12 replied:

"I work in the film industry, bra Fana but pass me on this one grootmaan."

@donkinglove commented:

"Nope, don't drag people in your March. Do it yourselves."

@FreddyAdam13 wrote:

"The national shutdown idea is foolish. The issues raised are valid, but disruption of the economy, especially in current affairs, is totally unacceptable. EFF is a crappy organisation the devil uses to deceive and destroy, like the corrupt ANC."

@ezee9191 added:

"EFF is not fighting ANC, they are fighting Ramaphosa. They want him out so Juju can sit on the throne next year."

EFF plans a national shutdown in March, calling for end of loadshedding and Cyril Ramaphosa's resignation

In related news, Briefly News reported that many South Africans were left unimpressed by the EFF's planned national shutdown in response to the country's growing issues, with loadshedding being the main focus.

Party leader Julius Malema announced that the EFF would protest on Monday, March 20. He claimed the shutdown would make #ZumaMustFall look like a "Mickey Mouse" protest.

The leader of the Red Berets said the national shutdown would ensure the country comes to a standstill. He said the streets would only remain open for emergency and essential services.

