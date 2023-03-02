Tsotsi star Terry Pheto is trending after the Special Investigations Unit (SIU) confirmed that the house she reportedly built using Lotto funds would be auctioned

The actress reportedly bought the land and constructed the lux mansion in Bryanston with the money she illegally received from the National Lotteries Commission

Reacting to the news, fuming Mzansi social media users questioned why Terry had not been arrested yet after she allegedly defrauded the NLC

The Special Investigations Unit (SIU) confirmed that Terry Pheto's lux home in Bryanston would be auctioned off on Thursday, March 2.

'Tsotsi' star Terry Pheto's luxury Bryanton house caught in Lotto fraud scandal is to be auctioned. Image: @terrypheto

Source: Instagram

The Tsotsi star reportedly built the house with the funds linked to the siphoning of the National Lottery Commission (NLC) grant. News24 reports that the SIU found that the actress bought the land and constructed her home with money from non-profit organisations that received NCL funding.

Mzansi reacts to auctioning of Terry Pheto's lux mansion

Social media users took to Twitter and shared mixed reactions to reports of the house being auctioned by the SIU. Many questioned why Terry Pheto had not been arrested yet.

@Cellular_jnr asked:

"Are they doing the same for the comrades who are found guilty when it comes to looting?"

@QwinDido wrote:

"When is Terry being arrested?"

@rmphotwa said:

"This is the other reason why the country is being greylisted. She was supposed to be arrested first then auction the house. Why is she not arrested?"

@Rebel_wit_a_coz commented:

"Still no arrest, that's weird."

@leratokeitumet2 wrote:

"The house looks basic for Lotto money."

@MotshabiTobela added:

"Finally, some justice. The corrupt must fall."

