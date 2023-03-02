Sizwe Dhlomo mocked Jub Jub after reading about his R100 million lawsuit against Moja Love after the channel terminated his contract

The former Uyajola 9/9 host argues that Moja Love fired him after he issued a letter of demand for an unpaid salary

Social media users shared mixed reactions to Sizwe's remarks, with many saying Jub Jub has every right to sue the channel

PAY ATTENTION: Celebrate South African innovators, leaders and trailblazers with us! Click to check out Women of Wonder 2022 by Briefly News!

Sizwe Dhlomo took to his timeline to share his thoughts on Jub Jub's R100 million lawsuit against Moja Love. The Kaya 959 presenter laughed out loud at the former Uyajola 9/9 host's lawsuit.

Sizwe Dhlomo mocked Jub Jub's R100m lawsuit against Moja Love. Image: @sizwedhlomo, @official_jubjub

Source: Instagram

Taking to Twitter, Sizwe Dhlomo reacted to an article about Jub Jub suing the channel for almost R100 million in a breach of a contract dispute. Reacting to the story, Sizwe commented:

"100 Mil? Lol!"

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

City Press reports that the TV host argued that his contract was terminated after he issued a letter of demand to the channel for an unpaid or withheld salary.

Mzansi reacts to Sizwe Dhlomo's comments after Jub Jub sued Moja Love

Peeps took to Sizwe's comment section and shared mixed reactions to his remarks. Some agreed with him, while others defended Jub Jub.

@SifisoNgobeni2 wrote:

"Makes sense if rumours of him coming up with the Uyajola 9/9 concept is true and it was on the agreement. He stands to lose not only the presenting income but the dividends too."

@Johnny__the_2nd asked:

"Is Moja Love even worth that money?"

@WenaKamalandela commented:

"He’s reaching your honour."

@ephulayo said:

"I'm smelling jealousy here, Jub Jub knows the worth of his art."

@DjukaMatauri wrote:

"Yes, he's shooting for the moon so when he misses he will still land on a nice settlement on the stars."

@morutwana added:

"Shoot for the moon, land on the stars."

Blxckie opens up about working on Mass Country

In other entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Blxckie is one of the rappers featured on AKA's posthumous album. The star opened up about working on Mass Country with Supa Mega.

AKA was gunned down in Durban on February 10, a few days before dropping the hot album. He had already done a track with Blxckie when he was shot dead while out with friends on Florida Road.

In an interview with Zingah Lotj, Blxckie shared how the collab came about. Blxckie was a guest on Zingah's podcast, Choppin It.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News