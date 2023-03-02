Award-winning rapper Blxckie opened up about working with late rapper AKA on his posthumous album, Mass Country

The star shared that it was the second time he hit the studio with the Fela In Versace hitmaker before his untimely death

In an interview on Choppin It, Blxckie shared that he's the one who approached Supa Mega about their latest and last collab

Blxckie is one of the rappers featured on AKA's posthumous album. The star opened up about working on Mass Country with Supa Mega.

Blxckie worked on late rapper AKA's new album, 'Mass Country'.

AKA was gunned down in Durban on February 10, two weeks before dropping the hot album. He had already done a track with Blxckie when he was shot dead while out with friends on Florida Road.

In an interview with Zingah Lotj, Blxckie shared how the collab came about. Blxckie was a guest on Zingah's podcast, Choppin It. He revealed that it was not the first time he hit the studio with the Fela In Versace hitmaker.

Blxckie approached AKA for a feature

Blxckie revealed that he's the one who approached the late rapper about the collab when he heard he was working on Mass Country. He said they hadn't spoken in a while but used to see each other at shows after working on the first song.

TshisaLIVE reports that Blxckie told AKA he's got to "have the hottest" on Mass Country when he heard he was wrapping up the album.

AKA's fans keep his memory alive

In related news, Briefly News reported that the Megacy is keeping AKA's memory alive. The late rapper's fans are taking part in his trending #CompanyChallenge. Company is a song on AKA's posthumous album, Mass Country.

The song features Kiddominant. The challenge was created by AKA a few days before he was gunned down in Durban on February 10. Taking to his official Instagram account, Supa Mega's family posted some TikTok videos of stunning ladies participating in the dance challenge.

Peeps took to AKA's comment section on the video and picture-sharing app and shared their thoughts on the challenge and the song. Many said it is their favourite song on his latest album.

