Mzansi filmmaker Mandla N opened up about DiepCity coming to an end after he and his crew created the story from scratch

The Black Brain Pictures creative director said he is proud because they launched careers and trained directors and writers

The show's viewers took to Mandla N's comment section and applauded him and his cast and crew for a job well done

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

DiepCity has come to an end. Black Brain Creative Director Mandla N took to his timeline to open up about the show's recent wrap.

Mandla N opened up about the end of ‘DiepCity’. Image: @mandla_n

Source: Instagram

Mandla N says DiepCity launched careers

Mandla N shared that he's proud of everyone who contributed to the show, adding that they built DiepCity from scratch. The actor and filmmaker shared that they launched many careers in the telenovela.

Taking to his Instagram timeline, Mandla N said they discovered new talent and trained directors, writers, and producers.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

"That gives me peace in knowing that as much as the show has come to an end, we launched careers.”

TshisaLIVE reports that he further shared that he'll forever be grateful for the passion and hard work every single cast and crew member put into the story. In his lengthy post, he also thanked the viewers for watching all the episodes of the show.

Mzansi applauds Mandla N for coming up with a great DiepCity storyline

The viewers of the show praised Mandla N and his cast and crew for a great show. They said that they'll miss watching their favourite show.

simmynkabinde wrote:

"Can we please have a soundtrack album, music alone here was impactful."

takie_ndou commented:

"This is actually the Only TV Show I could watch and I am so Sad it has come to an end. the production and talent here were super Amazing."

m.a.k.o.to said:

"Well Done !!! We want more !!! We want more!!!"

selloramolahloane wrote:

"My first TV writing and storyline opportunity was granted to me by this production. I will forever be grateful to you and @mpuzar for that. @blackbrain_sa is indeed mining the talent of Mzansi. Keep up the good work my brother."

missjoanm added:

"It was absolutely amazing. We are sad it has ended..."

Emtee questions gender-based violence accusations levelled against him

In other entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Emtee took to his timeline to question the gender-based violence accusations against him. A video of the rapper allegedly laying his hands on his wife and baby mama surfaced on social media.

One concerned netizen took to Twitter to ask if it's true that the Roll Up hitmaker abuses women. Reacting to the tweep, a fuming Emtee asked:

"Which one? How many? How? When? Why?"

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News