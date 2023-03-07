Emtee questioned the gender-based violence allegations levelled against him after an alleged video of him laying hands on his wife surfaced online

Responding to a tweep who asked if the star abuses women, a fuming Emtee asked the tweep to name the woman he allegedly abused

Social media users shared mixed reactions to Emtee's response - some slammed him, while others advised him to ignore his haters

Emtee has taken to his timeline to question the gender-based violence accusations against him. A video of the rapper allegedly laying his hands on his wife and baby mama surfaced on social media.

Emtee questions the gender-based violence accusations against him. Image: @emteethehustla

Source: Instagram

One concerned netizen took to Twitter to ask if it's true that the Roll Up hitmaker abuses women. Reacting to the tweep, a fuming Emtee asked:

"Which one? How many? How? When? Why?"

Emtee's fans advise him to ignore his haters

The star's stans encouraged him not to respond to trolls. They advised him to ignore all the negativity on his timeline.

@SiyavuyaXongo said:

"Bayakusukela, my gee. Keep the focus unganaki the negativity. They tryna pull you down, ungavumi."

@Liya_Bukwa wrote:

"Stop answering these people, you are giving them what they wanted - to trend on your name."

@nyakallo_mohapi commented:

"Yooh. Mize these people please I beg."

@KaaydeeS said:

"Big Hustle, people trynna put dirt on your name, trynna make you a lame. Don't bother yourself by answering 'em."

Mzansi slams Emtee for allegedly laying hands on his baby mama

Some unimpressed social media users continued slamming the rapper after he questioned the GBV accusations against him.

@StyxArchilles said:

"You beat women, we all saw that video. Whimp only got the guts to beat women, sies. Been making trash music anyway."

@Nathi_manando added;

"Never hit a lady Big Hustle, that's bozo behaviour, especially the mother of your children. And if we hear about your marriage every once in a while here on Twitter it means there's something you're not doing right. Fix your marriage, Hustler."

Source: Briefly News