Nadia Nakai continues to mourn assassinated rapper AKA a few weeks after his fatal shooting in Durban

The stunning rapper shared that she wished she met AKA earlier in her life and posted a cute video of him rapping about her

Mzansi celebs comforted Nadia Nakai in her comment section and praised AKA for loving her wholeheartedly when he was still alive

Nadia Nakai continues to mourn her late boyfriend, AKA. The gorgeous rapper took to her timeline and posted a cute video of AKA rapping about her.

Nadia Nakai continues to mourn AKA. Image: @nadianakai, @akaworldwide

Source: Instagram

Supa Mega was gunned down in Durban on Friday night, 10 February. AKA was outside a popular restaurant on Florida Road when unknown gunmen shot him.

Nadia Nakai wishes she dated AKA early

The 40 Bars hitmaker took to her Instagram timeline and shared a clip of the assassinated rapper rapping about her. A few seconds after spitting his verse, Nadia called and AKA said:

"Baby, I'm busy rapping about you."

The grieving Nadia captioned her post:

"I wish I discovered you early."

Mzansi celebs comfort Nadia Nakai

South African celebs took to Nadia's comment section on the video and picture-sharing app to comfort her. Most of them sent her love after she said she misses her late man.

nandi_madida said:

"Baby I’m busy rapping about you here. Godly love."

buhlesamuels wrote:

"Once we feel love it becomes part of us forever! He is with you forever!"

dineomoeketsi commented:

"It's just not fair. Sending you love, Nadia."

ladydu_sa said:

"We love you sis, may the good Lord give you strength. Sending you love and hugs."

kgomotsotlhapane wrote:

"He really worshiped the ground you walk on. One thing about Kiernan he had lots of love to give and was such a hugger. Lots of love to you Nadia.Strength to you dear one."

thandisekhonyana added:

"AKA was a beautiful soul person yazi, all his videos effortlessly he just hugged people sharing love was his thing shame clearly."

Nasty C shows love to AKA

In other entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Nasty C showed significant love to AKA. The There They Go hitmaker gave his favourite collaborator a massive shoutout during his lit performance.

AKA and Nasty C's last song together is titled Lemons (Lemonade). The track features on AKA's posthumous album, Mass Country. Supa Mega was gunned down in Durban on 10 February. He was out with friends when unknown gunmen opened fire on them.

During his performance, Nasty C stopped the music to pay homage to AKA. He showed love to the late rapper by telling the crowd to shout Supa Mega's name.

