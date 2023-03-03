AKA's mom Lynn Forbes took to her timeline and penned a heartfelt note to the Megacy following the rapper's brutal murder

The Fela In Versace hitmaker was out with friends when he was gunned down on Florida Road in Durban on 10 February

Reacting to Lynn's letter showing love to the Megacy, Mzansi continued to show her and her family unwavering support on her timeline

AKA's mother penned a touching note to the Megacy. Lynn Forbes took to her timeline to show love to her late son's supporters.

AKA's mother Lynn Forbes penned a touching note to the late rapper's supporters.

Source: Instagram

The loving mom thanked the Megacy for continuing to support the family after her rapper son was assassinated in Durban on 10 February. He was out with friends when he was gunned down outside a popular restaurant on Florida Road.

Taking to Instagram, Lynn shared that the Forbes understand the fans' anger and pain following the brutal death of their fave. AKA's murder was caught on camera and the whole country was shocked on the night of the fatal shooting.

'We feel your pain and we grieve with you," she said.

Lynn Forbes asks the Megacy to create beautiful memories for Kairo Forbes

AKA was a loving dad to his daughter, Kairo Forbes. Lynn asked the Megacy to share and continue creating beautiful memories that Kairo would be proud of when she is older. She asked the fans to share old memories of videos of their encounter with AKA on social media so that Kairo can get to feel her father's love through his interactions with his fans.

ZAlebs reports that Lynn thanked Mzansi for the support they gave AKA when he was still alive. She said their support contributed to AKA's drive and relentless hard work.

"No words can describe how much you meant to him and for that you have my everlasting love and gratitude."

The Megacy reacts to Lynn Forbes' heartfelt note

Peeps took to Lynn's comment section and continued to send her and her family love following Supa Mega's death.

carmen.mingana said:

"Sending you Love mama Forbes."

mrs_k_fabs commented:

"So true. I want that for Kairo too."

nbwindisch wrote:

"Sending you love and hugs, Mum Lynn."

reneyyo_drea said:

"You got a heart of a Queen."

lorrahlolo wrote:

"They playing Company on Metro FM as I type, glammy. Your granddaughter will have so much love, we love you too. Rest easy, Mega."

sandy_ntsoaki said:

"Oooh Glammy, may the good Lord be with you guys."

veroniqueboccafola added:

"Sending Love! Blessed are those who mourn for they will be comforted."

Nandi Madida says AKA's album Mass Country is on repeat on her sound system

In other entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Nandi Madida took to her timeline to show love to AKA. The actress shared that the assassinated artist's posthumous album, Mass Country, is on repeat on her sound system.

The award-winning singer joined scores of hip-hop heads who are enjoying the album released on 24 February. AKA was shot dead on Florida Road in Durban on Friday, 10 February. He was out with his friends on the fateful night.

On Mass Country, AKA features some of Mzansi's hottest rappers. The likes of Khuli Chana, Emtee, and Blxckie worked with AKA on his last album. The loving father of Kairo Forbes also worked with his girlfriend, Nadia Nakai.

