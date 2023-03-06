Mzansi artist Nasty C showed love to his favourite collaborator, late rapper AKA, and Mzansi is here for it

The There They Go hitmaker was performing at a packed concert when he gave the assassinated hip-hop artist a massive shoutout

Reacting to his video, hip-hop heads shared that they still can't believe AKA is gone, adding that they'll never heal from the way he died

Nasty C showed significant love to the late rapper, AKA. The SMA hitmaker gave his favourite collaborator a massive shoutout during his lit performance.

Nasty C showed love to the late rapper, AKA. Image: @nasty_csa, @akaworldwide

Source: Instagram

AKA and Nasty C's last song together is titled Lemons (Lemonade) and features on AKA's posthumous album, Mass Country. Supa Mega was gunned down in Durban on February 10. He was out with friends when unknown gunmen opened fire on them.

Watch the video of Nasty C giving AKA a shoutout

During his performance, Nasty C stopped the music to pay homage to AKA. He showed love to the late rapper by telling the crowd to shout Supa Mega's name.

"When I say Supa, you say Mega" , said Nasty C in the video.

Mzansi reacts to video of Nasty C showing love to AKA

Many peeps took to Twitter to share their thoughts on the video. Some people said they miss their favourite rapper, while others said they haven't recovered from AKA's brutal murder.

@katlego_kotu commented:

"Will we ever heal?"

@MihlaliTuta said:

"Sadly we won’t."

@Clibo_sa1 commented:

"And these two were still going to give us beautiful jams."

@Mmabeta wrote:

"My heart still aches. His killers are not going to live long."

@YungTmk added:

"We are not recovering from this. They robbed us."

