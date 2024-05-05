The global oil giant is reportedly wanting to leave South Africa over a dispute with its BBE partner, Thebe Investments

It's reported that Thebe seek billions for their stake in one of South Africa's biggest empowerment deals

Shell owns more than 600 petrol stations in South Africa and has been permitted by the Department of Mineral Resources and Energy to explore

Shell is considering leaving South Africa following an internal dispute with its BEE partner. Images: Artur Widak

Source: Getty Images

JOHANNESBURG—Shell, a global oil giant, is gearing up to withdraw from South Africa after operating in the country for more than 120 years.

Shell plans to leave SA

According to the Sunday Times, the move follows a dispute between the oil giant and its long-term BEE partner, Thebe Investment Corporation, over an R3.7-billion stake in Shell Downstream South Africa.

The dispute began in 2022 when Thebe communicated to Shell, expressing its intention to activate its "opt-out" provision and sell its shares to reinvest the proceeds in expanding the company.

Thebe assessed its stake value using Shell's numbers, valuing its 28% stake in SDSA at $200 million (R3.7 billion). Despite this submission, Shell remained unresponsive for eight months. When it finally replied, it allegedly reversed its position on the figures, claiming that Thebe's stake held no value.

According to reports, Shell Downstream declined to comment and released a statement on the matter:

"As a matter of policy and principle, Shell Downstream SA distances itself from speculation or rumours, particularly about confidential shareholder agreements and relationships. Out of respect for our partners and these agreements, we’re unable to provide any further comment currently.

"As a responsible company, we take our communication and stakeholder engagement commitments very seriously and will always proactively communicate through the appropriate channels and forums, as and when required to do so."

The global oil company has a significant presence in South Africa, operating over 600 fuel stations. Additionally, the Department of Mineral Resources and Energy has permitted Shell to explore the country.

Mzansi uneasy

South Africans are uneasy about such a big international organisation planning to leave the country. Many blame the government for its lack of leadership and corruption scandals.

Here are some of the reactions:

@Matured democracy commented:

"South Africa is getting torn apart by a negative outcome of all economic destructive policies of the ANC government."

@Lebogang Shuping shared:

"BEE, as currently structured, is meaningless to its original intent. It's become a privileged few rich scheme project."

@Sfiso Mshengu said:

"Handouts vs Hardwork. So many workers could lose their jobs."

@Gerhard Nel expressed:

"Another government idea bites the dust."

@Dewald Roux exclaimed:

"Another failure by this corrupt and useless government."

@Mandla Mvubu said:

"Shell pays those dividends."

