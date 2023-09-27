A vibey petrol attendant performed a lit dance-off with a motorist at a Shell garage in Ekurhuleni

The popular petrol attendant shared the footage on his TikTok page and it has brightened people's day

Thousands of people were amused by the duo, especially the cool motorist with his off-beat dancing

A petrol attendant and motorist busted dance moves at the filling station. Image: @felixminister1632

Source: TikTok

A petrol attendant and a motorist engaged in an unrehearsed dance-off.

Their infectious energy as they grooved to the popular hit song Mnike earned them online praise after @felixminister1632 posted the video on TikTok.

Spontaneous dance-off at Shell garage

Their hilarious and entertaining moves caught the attention of netizens, and they became instant favourites.

The motorist gave it his all, trying to keep up with the petrol attendant's impressive moves.

Power of music to unite

It was heartwarming for viewers to see how music had the power to unite the two gents. As the video of their dance-off spread like wildfire on social media, it brought smiles to the faces of countless viewers.

Watch the video below:

SA entertained by 2 dancers

The way the motorist moved his legs had TikTok users dying from laughter and they made some wild comparisons.

Read the some of the comments below:

@sidneykewagamaeyane mentioned:

"Okare otla robega."

@user711796753235 stated:

"Awww bafo yoh, you made my day."

@abutie_tee wrote:

"Touch is a move, any move is a dance."

@deltavusi commented:

"Bathathe mzimba oqinile."

@coach_aza posted:

"The day I see you we making our own video strue."

@1damagedsoul wrote:

"Nkare o tshwerwe ke dihorisi."

@diktollie11 added:

"The only petrol attendant that matters in SA."

@cazzyvilaa asked:

"Where is your Shell, I have to come for you?"

@aamanda___19 stated:

"Your fan is not make sure. "

Source: Briefly News