Primary school learners from Witbank have gained social media fame with a video taken from their school concert

The kids pulled off an amazing performance in their roles as zombies and committed to their parts

Their TikTok video was a huge success and gathered more than 1 million views in less than a day

School students performed a zombie show at their school concert. Image: @thando_stewart

Source: TikTok

A group of primary school learners managed to get the internet's attention with a video of their zombie-themed school concert.

Dressed in spine-chilling zombie outfits, these young students left their parents and the audience in awe as they showcased their spooky performance.

Viral zombie-themed school concert

The video was shared on TikTok by @thando_stewart and gained 1.5 million views in less than 24 hours.

Viewers were amazed by the kids' commitment to their roles and their flawless execution of the zombie routine.

TikTokkers pick their favourite performers

From the pool of talented young performers, some students stood out, garnering fans who eagerly cheered for them in the comments.

Watch the video below:

Mzansi amused by zombie-looking students

Many viewers couldn't resist rating the performance, and it became a trending topic on social media as people shared their thoughts and opinions.

Read some of the comments below:

@xolani__n said:

"No, but the first four really committed."

@ontshiametse.m commented:

"Number 4 didn’t come to play shem."

@fossilfuel595 mentioned:

"The last one doesn't take this seriously."

@tanah156 wrote:

"Number 3 is giving real zombie vibe."

@kingfela_2 stated:

"This must have been a goated concert. "

@siesierain posed:

"The last 2 laughing. The rest needed that grade."

@no_one_ou_ added:

"How do they keep a straight face."

@lyriccc132 said:

"Lol just imagine them practicing at home."

@tusiimeoliviermean commented:

"The walking dead."

