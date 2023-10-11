A man found his domestic worker labouring hard in the living room cleaning his home entertainment system

The guy was taken by surprise because the lady was washing the TV and speakers with soapy water

Absolutely defeated the homeowner explained that electric gadgets are not supposed to be soaked with water

PAY ATTENTION: Let yourself be inspired by real people who go beyond the ordinary! Subscribe and watch our new shows on Briefly TV Life now!

A video of a domestic worker washing electronics went viral. Image: @kelvinthehustler12

Source: TikTok

A guy stumbled upon his domestic worker going full throttle in the living room, determined to spruce up his beloved home entertainment system.

He is heard in a TikTok video talking to the woman giving the TV and speakers a bubble bath.

Lesson in gadget care

The homeowner tried to school her with a tone of frustration that electric gadgets aren't exactly fans of water. He drew the line when she tried to wash his laptop.

The whole scene was shared on the TikTok account @kelvinthehustler12. The video gained traction, gaining an amazing 3 million views.

Netizens amazed by hard-working domestic worker

Comments flooded in from netizens, commending the domestic worker for her pure intentions. They even suggested she be given a raise for her hard work and determination.

Watch the video below:

Domestic worker video sparks chatter

See some of the comments below:

@cproduction124 said:

"The intention is good but the knowledge is bad. "

@maurine.thumi commented:

"She deserves a raise. She's so hardworking. "

@nzu907 stated:

"Thank God she didn't get electric shocked."

@sheee240 noted:

"I don't know why I felt pity for her, very innocent."

@milly_rocks3 joked:

"My name is Mbali Nhlapo and I am a housekeeper."

@big_babe4 added:

"When you finally marry the wife material you always wanted."

@jodimuller suggested:

"Let her clean the laptop! What’s wrong."

@__hayatu posted:

"She seems genuine with her intentions. Please increase her salary."

Woman tries housekeeper’s laundry hack in TikTok video, Mzansi vouches for SA domestic worker’s cleaning tips

In another article, Briefly News reported that a lady on TikTok showed her followers how she makes sure her clothes are bright and clean. Many people confirmed how well the cleaning hack works.

The video received thousands of likes. Peeps could not help but rave about the viral housekeeper Mbali Nhlapo's hack being tried by a creator.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News