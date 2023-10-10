One woman together with her two young daughters pulled off a sweet birthday surprise for her husband

The trio decorated the house with bday balloons and set the table with dinner sets and a gorgeous cake

When the man arrived home from work the kids ran to him shouting "surprise" as shown in a viral TikTok video

A man was surprised by his family on his birthday. Image: @porch571

Source: TikTok

A woman decided to give her husband the coolest birthday surprise, and she had her two adorable little daughters in on the secret plan.

They transformed their home into a birthday wonderland, filling it with balloons and setting the table with fancy dinnerware and a mouthwatering cake.

Man marvels at birthday surprise

As soon as the man walked through the front door after a long day at work, those kiddos couldn't contain their excitement.

They ran towards him and welcomed him with warm hugs. The man's reaction was priceless. It was like he got a shot of energy straight to his heart. He picked up his daughters and marvelled at the festive scene around him.

TikTok video of wholesome family spreads

The precious moment posted by @porch571 got a staggering 293,000 views on social media.

Watch the video below:

SA netizens admire close family

People couldn't stop gushing about how this family was creating such a warm and loving environment for those lucky kiddos.

Read some of the comments below:

@the_madam3 said:

"A man that takes care of his family deserves all this. Kuhle mommy."

@milomilo posted:

"Ncoh he wasn't tired anymore.❤️❤️❤️Cute kids bathong."

@mrs_moloi_to_you commented:

"They couldn’t wait to say surprise."

@nhonk22 stated:

"Jonga apha its a happy family nje you can tell.He is from nightshift exhausted but he still looks fresh kwifamily nobubele."

@nombuso_beatz wrote:

"Well done mommy creating a culture to appreciate the head of family. Beautiful."

@leboduchess shared:

"This is so beautiful bathong I just got a man recently. He hates celebrating his birthday. I can’t wait to do this for him next year June."

MaSilangwe added:

"This is so nice to watch."

MannersMakethAMan. noted:

"Happy birthday tata, and take good care of those girls."

