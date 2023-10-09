A gent surprised his wife by buying her a brand-new iPhone

The TikTok video shows the KZN gent coming up to his wife while she washes the clothes

The woman’s reaction left people’s hearts warm and they congratulated their love

South Africans were happy for a woman whose husband bought a new iPhone. Image: @samu_dhlamini

Source: TikTok

A man from KwaZulu-Natal stopped his wife from washing the clothes to surprise her with a new iPhone. The woman could not believe her luck as she unboxed the phone with glitter in her eyes.

@samu_dhlamini posted her video on TikTok, and how happy she was when she got the phone. There she was, minding her own business and doing laundry when her man walks up to her with a surprise. It was definitely a surprise because she seemed excited that she got an iPhone. Watch the video:

South Africans warmed by the man's gesture

Netizens gushed over the beautiful move and the fact that her man bought her an iPhone.

Bongy MaMbulazi Khum said:

“I’d finish that washing real fast.”

Okken Ngwane added:

“My brother, this is a sign that she is treating you well. Thank you, makoti, for treating our brother well and may you continue.”

Nolwazi Mthembu was charmed.

“Woman, how are you so beautiful while washing clothes? I think i will stop looking crusty when I wash clothes.”

Sikholwe Ndlovu was amazed.

“This is the true love I SBWL.”

Dolce Vita exclaimed:

“I would continue the washing tomorrow if I was given the 3 Plate.”

Zamangwane@1921 was charmed.

“He really loves you.”

Dot suggested:

“Congratulations. Buy a washing machine to decrease your load and preserve your hands.”

S’gcino pointed out:

“When a woman does things wonderfully for you, these are the rewards: a man who will spoil you.”

Kagiso Candice was lowkey jealous.

“The way I need a new phone.”

Samkelisiwe Sisipho:

“You look so swagged up while washing clothes.”

