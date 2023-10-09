Global site navigation

Young Ekurhuleni Unboxes Fake Samsung S23 Ultra for R2 000 in TikTok Video, SA Amused
Young Ekurhuleni Unboxes Fake Samsung S23 Ultra for R2 000 in TikTok Video, SA Amused

by  Tebogo Mokwena
  • A young woman thought she won when she got a Samsung S23 Ultra for R2 000
  • This was not to be, as her TikTok video showed how much of a fake the phone was
  • Netizens felt no pity for the Ekurhuleni woman for thinking that the expensive phone was cheap

A woman bought a fake Samsung S23 Ultra for R2000 and revealed it on TikTok
Netizens roasted a young woman after she bought a fake Samsung S23 and shared it on TikTok. Image: @leandramnidi
Source: TikTok

An Ekurhuleni high school student thought she was getting a bargain when she bought a Samsung S23 for only R2 000. She was surprised when she found the phone was fake and the camera quality was terrible!

Woman buys fake Samsung S23 in TikTok video

@leandramnidi posted her heartbreaking but hilarious video on TikTok. In the video, she shows the phone and the box. Sure, it looks like a Samsung S23, but is it? The terrible camera quality and the camera icons reveal the answer. The cheap phone is a complete knockoff, and we wonder why she thought she could get an expensive Samsung phone for R2 000. Hai.

Watch the video here:

South Africans laugh at the woman

Netizens laughed at her for buying a phone for a cheaper price and said she got what she deserved.

KG said:

“Nah, you deserved this. You thought you were gonna get an S23 Ultra for R2K.”

Anderson TT was also a victim.

“You’re lucky you got a phone. I got a smooth tile."

Kitty Meow Meow added:

“Even the nails are feeling the pain, mntase. That nail polish is holding on to dear life.”

LorenzoNduna asked:

“Okay, but why would you even pay R2 000 for an S23?”

Prince exclaimed:

“They sold you the Samsung box. The phone was to say thank you.”

Mahwibidu shared her pain.

“Don’t worry. It’s the real one. Mine is also like that.”

Chief.S remarked:

“You’ll learn not to buy from the Facebook marketplace.”

Okuhle M was entertained.

“My mom returned with the same phone two months back and said it was R1 000. I still laugh when I see it.”

Lebohang Kekana added:

“I also bought an A53 December on Small Street with R2 000. When I got home, I saw it had Mobicel features and returned the next day.”

Man buys fake iPhone with R6 000

In a similar story, Briefly News reported that a man got chest pains after he was scammed with a fake iPhone.

The gent shared his story about how he got the phone for R6 000 and found himself using a ridiculously slow cellphone, which he compared to a Tamagochi. Netizens offered him consolation and condolences while laughing at him.

Source: Briefly News

