A young woman thought she won when she got a Samsung S23 Ultra for R2 000

This was not to be, as her TikTok video showed how much of a fake the phone was

Netizens felt no pity for the Ekurhuleni woman for thinking that the expensive phone was cheap

Netizens roasted a young woman after she bought a fake Samsung S23 and shared it on TikTok. Image: @leandramnidi

An Ekurhuleni high school student thought she was getting a bargain when she bought a Samsung S23 for only R2 000. She was surprised when she found the phone was fake and the camera quality was terrible!

Woman buys fake Samsung S23 in TikTok video

@leandramnidi posted her heartbreaking but hilarious video on TikTok. In the video, she shows the phone and the box. Sure, it looks like a Samsung S23, but is it? The terrible camera quality and the camera icons reveal the answer. The cheap phone is a complete knockoff, and we wonder why she thought she could get an expensive Samsung phone for R2 000. Hai.

Watch the video here:

South Africans laugh at the woman

Netizens laughed at her for buying a phone for a cheaper price and said she got what she deserved.

KG said:

“Nah, you deserved this. You thought you were gonna get an S23 Ultra for R2K.”

Anderson TT was also a victim.

“You’re lucky you got a phone. I got a smooth tile."

Kitty Meow Meow added:

“Even the nails are feeling the pain, mntase. That nail polish is holding on to dear life.”

LorenzoNduna asked:

“Okay, but why would you even pay R2 000 for an S23?”

Prince exclaimed:

“They sold you the Samsung box. The phone was to say thank you.”

Mahwibidu shared her pain.

“Don’t worry. It’s the real one. Mine is also like that.”

Chief.S remarked:

“You’ll learn not to buy from the Facebook marketplace.”

Okuhle M was entertained.

“My mom returned with the same phone two months back and said it was R1 000. I still laugh when I see it.”

Lebohang Kekana added:

“I also bought an A53 December on Small Street with R2 000. When I got home, I saw it had Mobicel features and returned the next day.”

Man buys fake iPhone with R6 000

In a similar story, Briefly News reported that a man got chest pains after he was scammed with a fake iPhone.

The gent shared his story about how he got the phone for R6 000 and found himself using a ridiculously slow cellphone, which he compared to a Tamagochi. Netizens offered him consolation and condolences while laughing at him.

