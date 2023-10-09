Young Ekurhuleni Unboxes Fake Samsung S23 Ultra for R2 000 in TikTok Video, SA Amused
- A young woman thought she won when she got a Samsung S23 Ultra for R2 000
- This was not to be, as her TikTok video showed how much of a fake the phone was
- Netizens felt no pity for the Ekurhuleni woman for thinking that the expensive phone was cheap
An Ekurhuleni high school student thought she was getting a bargain when she bought a Samsung S23 for only R2 000. She was surprised when she found the phone was fake and the camera quality was terrible!
Woman buys fake Samsung S23 in TikTok video
@leandramnidi posted her heartbreaking but hilarious video on TikTok. In the video, she shows the phone and the box. Sure, it looks like a Samsung S23, but is it? The terrible camera quality and the camera icons reveal the answer. The cheap phone is a complete knockoff, and we wonder why she thought she could get an expensive Samsung phone for R2 000. Hai.
Watch the video here:
South Africans laugh at the woman
Netizens laughed at her for buying a phone for a cheaper price and said she got what she deserved.
KG said:
“Nah, you deserved this. You thought you were gonna get an S23 Ultra for R2K.”
Anderson TT was also a victim.
“You’re lucky you got a phone. I got a smooth tile."
Kitty Meow Meow added:
“Even the nails are feeling the pain, mntase. That nail polish is holding on to dear life.”
LorenzoNduna asked:
“Okay, but why would you even pay R2 000 for an S23?”
Prince exclaimed:
“They sold you the Samsung box. The phone was to say thank you.”
Mahwibidu shared her pain.
“Don’t worry. It’s the real one. Mine is also like that.”
Chief.S remarked:
“You’ll learn not to buy from the Facebook marketplace.”
Okuhle M was entertained.
“My mom returned with the same phone two months back and said it was R1 000. I still laugh when I see it.”
Lebohang Kekana added:
“I also bought an A53 December on Small Street with R2 000. When I got home, I saw it had Mobicel features and returned the next day.”
Man buys fake iPhone with R6 000
In a similar story, Briefly News reported that a man got chest pains after he was scammed with a fake iPhone.
The gent shared his story about how he got the phone for R6 000 and found himself using a ridiculously slow cellphone, which he compared to a Tamagochi. Netizens offered him consolation and condolences while laughing at him.
