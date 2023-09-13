Kairo Forbes received an R18,000 Samsung Galaxy Z Flip4 as a gift, courtesy of her father AKA's Song of the Year Award at the DSTV Content Creator Awards

A heartwarming video of Kairo unwrapping the phone was shared on Instagram by AKA's mother, Lynn Forbes, showing her joyful reaction

Social media users reacted with an outpouring of support and affection for Kairo, expressing their belief that she truly deserves such a gift and more

Kairo Forbes recently had social media users in their feels when her grandmother Lynn Forbes shared a video of the pricey phone she received on behalf of her late father AKA.

Kairo Forbes received a brand-new phone worth R18K. Image: @kairo.forbes and @akaworldwide

Kairo Forbes receives R18K Samsung Galaxy Z Flip4

Social media users could not hold back their tears when AKA's daughter Kairo Forbes received a brand new Samsung Galaxy Z Flip4 worth R18K following her father's major win.

The heartwarming video that captured the moment was shared on Instagram by AKA's mother, Lynn Forbes. She explained that Kairo received the phone after her late father won the Song of the Year Award at the just-ended DSTV Content Creator Awards.

The video shared an ecstatic Kairo Forbes unwrapping the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip4 and shouting with joy. Glammy wrote:

"You made her day! Ⓜ️ In addition to his @contentcreatorawardssa Song Of The Year Award, Kiernan also received a Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 phone from @samsungmobilesa! @kairo.forbes was left speechless but wants to thank everyone who used the songs on TikTok and who voted for her daddy! Thank you "

Lynn Forbes' followers react to Kairo Forbes' video

The video received many comments and heart emojis from social media users. Many agreed that Kairo deserves the phone and more.

@mankosimaningi said:

"She deserves everything and more ❤️"

@cassy_vula wrote:

"❤️ u deserve it baby gal."

@muzuvukileprincemthethwa added:

"uMntwana ka AKA Mara ."

@thee_shawtyy wrote:

"Awwww her reaction is everything ❤️your dad's smiling down on you long live supermega ❤️"

@kaybee_mash said:

"Awwwww baby. Her reaction is everything."

Megacy rally to vote for Kairo Forbes for South African Social Media Awards: “This one is for Mega”

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Kairo Forbes has been recognised as a contender at the South African Social Media Awards (SASMAs) for Social Media Kid Influencer of the Year. The young lady has collaborated with several brands, including DJ Zinhle's Era brand as well as Nedbank. The Megacy is rooting for her win as they've also vowed to cast their votes.

Kairo Forbes has been announced as one of the nominees in the SASMAs. The young lady is going up against some popular child influencers, including Anele Mdoda's son, Alakhe, and Ntando Duma's daughter, Sbahle.

