Superstar Beyoncé Knowles-Carter has given a shout-out to legendary diva Diana Ross after they shared a stage

She looked like a kid in a candy store after her performance with the Motown superstar, whom she was completely starstruck by

Her comments section was flooded with shock after she wrote a caption on Instagram for the first time, which was dedicated to her musical senior

Beyoncé Knowles-Carter was star-struck by Motown diva Diana Ross when they shared a stage at the 'Renaissance World Tour' in California. Images: Dave J Hogan, Kevin Mazur/WireImage for Parkwood

Singer Beyoncé Knowles-Carter, in an unusual turn of events, sent an Instagram shout-out to Motown diva Diana Ross after surprising her and sang her a birthday song at an Inglewood, California stage during the Rennaisance World Tour concert.

Beyoncé Knowles-Carter sends Diana Ross some love with 8 Pictures and 1 video

The Dreamgirls star sent the I'm Coming Up singer a message on the breath-taking post:

"Thank you to the incomparable Ms. Diana Ross. The 1 of 1, the number 1, the only one. Thank you from the depths of me, my Queen."

Check out her post below:

The Beyhive marvel at Diana Ross and Beyoncé Knowles-Carter's moment

Fans of the multi-award winner were swooning over their special moment. Amazed at the Alien Superstar singer breaking her Instagram silence, these are some of the comments that came in:

@freakymarko saw a pattern:

"I love how Beyonce’s inner child comes out when she meets a legend who came before her."

@winter_baby77 noticed:

"The respect and the reverence. Just one more thing that separates her from everybody else."

@kendra_yo_fly_aunty educated:

"What’s better than one icon? TWO!"

@enioluwaofficial had a moment:

"A QUEEN giving honours to another QUEEN. I Live!!!

@yvettenoelschure declared:

"It was a night of queens!"

@dvpe.mami was blown away:

"Imagine being the reason Beyonce wrote an Instagram caption."

@themegamega could not fathom:

"Seeing Bey fangirl like we fangirl over her, like..."

@yo.quue predicated:

"A moment that will go down in history!"

@thedragonsisters confessed:

"It's the link up we always needed to see!"

@ms.george_28 weighed in:

"This was so sweet! I haven't seen Bey starstruck in so long."

Beyoncé Knowles-Carter celebrate 42nd birthday

Previously, Briefly News reported that the singer marked her 42 birthday on 4 September and was showered with praise and compliments from her legion of followers.

She was dubbed "the performer of the decade" by her die-hard fans after pouring in best wishes for the new year.

