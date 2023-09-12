Global site navigation

Beyoncé Knowles Gushes Over Diana Ross on Stage, Sends Unexpected Shoutout: “Thank You, My Queen”
Beyoncé Knowles Gushes Over Diana Ross on Stage, Sends Unexpected Shoutout: “Thank You, My Queen”

by  Molebogeng Seemela
  • Superstar Beyoncé Knowles-Carter has given a shout-out to legendary diva Diana Ross after they shared a stage
  • She looked like a kid in a candy store after her performance with the Motown superstar, whom she was completely starstruck by
  • Her comments section was flooded with shock after she wrote a caption on Instagram for the first time, which was dedicated to her musical senior

Beyoncé Knowles performed onstage during 'Renaissance World Tour' with Motown diva Diana Ross in California.
Beyoncé Knowles-Carter was star-struck by Motown diva Diana Ross when they shared a stage at the 'Renaissance World Tour' in California. Images: Dave J Hogan, Kevin Mazur/WireImage for Parkwood
Source: Getty Images

Singer Beyoncé Knowles-Carter, in an unusual turn of events, sent an Instagram shout-out to Motown diva Diana Ross after surprising her and sang her a birthday song at an Inglewood, California stage during the Rennaisance World Tour concert.

Beyoncé Knowles-Carter sends Diana Ross some love with 8 Pictures and 1 video

The Dreamgirls star sent the I'm Coming Up singer a message on the breath-taking post:

"Thank you to the incomparable Ms. Diana Ross. The 1 of 1, the number 1, the only one. Thank you from the depths of me, my Queen."

Check out her post below:

The Beyhive marvel at Diana Ross and Beyoncé Knowles-Carter's moment

Fans of the multi-award winner were swooning over their special moment. Amazed at the Alien Superstar singer breaking her Instagram silence, these are some of the comments that came in:

@freakymarko saw a pattern:

"I love how Beyonce’s inner child comes out when she meets a legend who came before her."

@winter_baby77 noticed:

"The respect and the reverence. Just one more thing that separates her from everybody else."

@kendra_yo_fly_aunty educated:

"What’s better than one icon? TWO!"

@enioluwaofficial had a moment:

"A QUEEN giving honours to another QUEEN. I Live!!!

@yvettenoelschure declared:

"It was a night of queens!"

@dvpe.mami was blown away:

"Imagine being the reason Beyonce wrote an Instagram caption."

@themegamega could not fathom:

"Seeing Bey fangirl like we fangirl over her, like..."

@yo.quue predicated:

"A moment that will go down in history!"

@thedragonsisters confessed:

"It's the link up we always needed to see!"

@ms.george_28 weighed in:

"This was so sweet! I haven't seen Bey starstruck in so long."

Beyoncé Knowles-Carter celebrate 42nd birthday

Previously, Briefly News reported that the singer marked her 42 birthday on 4 September and was showered with praise and compliments from her legion of followers.

She was dubbed "the performer of the decade" by her die-hard fans after pouring in best wishes for the new year.

Source: Briefly News

