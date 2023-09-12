Beyoncé Knowles Gushes Over Diana Ross on Stage, Sends Unexpected Shoutout: “Thank You, My Queen”
- Superstar Beyoncé Knowles-Carter has given a shout-out to legendary diva Diana Ross after they shared a stage
- She looked like a kid in a candy store after her performance with the Motown superstar, whom she was completely starstruck by
- Her comments section was flooded with shock after she wrote a caption on Instagram for the first time, which was dedicated to her musical senior
Singer Beyoncé Knowles-Carter, in an unusual turn of events, sent an Instagram shout-out to Motown diva Diana Ross after surprising her and sang her a birthday song at an Inglewood, California stage during the Rennaisance World Tour concert.
Beyoncé Knowles-Carter sends Diana Ross some love with 8 Pictures and 1 video
The Dreamgirls star sent the I'm Coming Up singer a message on the breath-taking post:
"Thank you to the incomparable Ms. Diana Ross. The 1 of 1, the number 1, the only one. Thank you from the depths of me, my Queen."
Check out her post below:
The Beyhive marvel at Diana Ross and Beyoncé Knowles-Carter's moment
Fans of the multi-award winner were swooning over their special moment. Amazed at the Alien Superstar singer breaking her Instagram silence, these are some of the comments that came in:
@freakymarko saw a pattern:
"I love how Beyonce’s inner child comes out when she meets a legend who came before her."
@winter_baby77 noticed:
"The respect and the reverence. Just one more thing that separates her from everybody else."
@kendra_yo_fly_aunty educated:
"What’s better than one icon? TWO!"
@enioluwaofficial had a moment:
"A QUEEN giving honours to another QUEEN. I Live!!!
@yvettenoelschure declared:
"It was a night of queens!"
@dvpe.mami was blown away:
"Imagine being the reason Beyonce wrote an Instagram caption."
@themegamega could not fathom:
"Seeing Bey fangirl like we fangirl over her, like..."
@yo.quue predicated:
"A moment that will go down in history!"
@thedragonsisters confessed:
"It's the link up we always needed to see!"
@ms.george_28 weighed in:
"This was so sweet! I haven't seen Bey starstruck in so long."
Beyoncé Knowles-Carter celebrate 42nd birthday
Previously, Briefly News reported that the singer marked her 42 birthday on 4 September and was showered with praise and compliments from her legion of followers.
She was dubbed "the performer of the decade" by her die-hard fans after pouring in best wishes for the new year.
