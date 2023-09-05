The legendary singer Diana Ross surprised Beyoncé Knowles by singing Happy Birthday to her during the Renaissance World Tour

The Cuff It singer seemed surprised as she stood hand in hand on stage with Diana Ross on her 42nd birthday

Social media users loved the special moment between the queens and said Diana Ross's birthday tribute was the best highlight for them

PAY ATTENTION: Check out our special project with inspiring stories of women who overcome the challenges to succeed in construction: Women of Wonder: Building the Future!

Diana Ross surprised the award-winning singer Beyoncé Knowles with a heartwarming birthday tribute. The legendary singer came out to sing a birthday song for the star during her Renaissance World Tour.

Beyoncé Knowles was surprised by Diana Ross on her birthday. Image: Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Diana Ross' surprise leaves Beyoncé emotional

Just when people thought there wasn't much that can be done to surprise Beyoncé on her birthday, Diana Ross came out and surprised the star and her fans.

A video shared on Twitter by the popular page Pop Base shows the two beautiful stars holding hands on stage as the iconic Diana Ross sang the birthday tribute song for Beyoncé who was celebrating her birthday on 4 September.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

The tribute left the Halo singer emotional. She thanked Diana Ross for the surprise and her contribution to the music industry. She said:

"Thank you so much, you are so amazing. This is the legendary Diana Ross. There would be no me without you. Thank you so much for all your sacrifices, your beauty and your grace. Thank you for opening the doors for me. Give it up for the queen."

Fans react to Diana Ross' tribute to Beyoncé

Social media users loved seeing two queens supporting and loving each other. Many said the moment will forever be in history.

@motrilensa said:

"This concert must have been great."

@GlobalObserverX added:

"Happy birthday, Beyoncé! What an epic surprise from Diana Ros⁤⁤s at the Renaissance World Tour!"

@ravishingjenni wrote:

"Another mother supporting and showing love to the queen."

@CollinsUkam1 commented:

"Everyone respects the queen and the greatest musician of all time wow."

Beyoncé Knowles turns 42, Beyhive celebrates birthday with 4 iconic pictures: “Performer of the decade”

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported that superstar extraordinaire Beyoncé Knowles-Carter turned 42 on 4 September and still has the Queen Bey status on lockdown.

The Get Em Bodied hitmaker's special day was posted by an online tabloid Pop Crave on X, formerly known as Twitter, with four pictures of the singer.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News