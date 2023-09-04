Uncle Waffles announced on social media that she has many international gigs this year

The DJ recently released her third musical project titled An Asylum of Solace in August 2023

Waffles said the project symbolised the grace that accompanied her and brought her great joy

With just two years in, the Tanzania hitmaker has and is making waves worldwide. The 23-year-old DJ is now recognised as an international DJ. Uncle Waffles says she is booked for more than 100 gigs internationally.

Uncle Waffles bags 100+ gigs for 2023

The famous DJ, Uncle Waffles rose to fame after a video of her dancing to Young Stunna's Adiwele during her set at Zone 6 Venue in 2021 went viral. The DJ has since been consistent with her fantastic performances and sets.

Uncle Waffles recently bragged on social media that she has over 100 booked gigs outside the country.

She captioned her post:

"Canada, thank you for the warm welcome! The third tour of the year is in full effect, with 100+ international shows this year already. Let’s finish strong babies."

The 23-year-old DJ has made a name for herself, and this year alone, Waffles has performed at the Met Gala afterparty, Coachella and more.

See her post below:

Uncle Waffles drops An Asylum of Solace EP

The Tanzania hitmaker dropped her much-anticipated musical project, An Asylum of Solace, on 11 August 2023.

Uncle Waffles said this project is a curated version of her musical journey in the past two years since she began her career.

She said:

"Solace is a representation of the grace that followed me and gave me so much peace and happiness, a mirror into how beautiful this journey continues to be, the blessings within this journey.

"With a few samples, it also shows how I’ve been musically inspired over the years and how it can all still tie in together."

See the post below:

Peeps were excited about the release of this EP, and some complimented her:

Yellow.swazi wrote:

"Always proud of you."

Amalwtf said:

"I really love the title and the meaning behind it."

Olyannie said:

"Thank you for sharing your inner world with the rest of the world."

Aphiwe.brown responded:

"Guys please, no dance challenges. Let’s just enjoy the album. Rea le kopa tle."

Lesegom_official wrote:

"love it."

Lusandaofficial_ wrote:

"Soooo good."

Somizi shares thoughts on Uncle Waffles

In a previous report, Briefly News wrote that media personality Somizi Mhlongo shared his thoughts on Uncle Waffles after meeting the star for the first time.

The media personality revealed that he first met Uncle Waffles in person at a gig they were both booked at over the past weekend. He detailed how he observed her do her thing and was more than impressed with her work ethic.

