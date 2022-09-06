Amapiano DJ Uncle Waffles took to social media to announce that she will soon begin hosting BBC UK radio show Residency

Uncle Waffles's show will be in charge of promoting Amapiano culture and music in the United Kingdom

South African netizens have flocked to the talented DJ's comments section to congratulate her on her new exciting job

Tanzania hitmaker Uncle Waffles has announced on her timeline that she will soon begin her hosting job at BBC UK 1's residency radio show.

DJ Uncle Waffles has announced that she will soon begin her duties on the BBC UK residency radio show. Image: @unclewaffffles

Source: Twitter

Uncle Waffles took to Twitter to express her joy at finally being on air while doing what she loves, Amapiano. In a tweet caption, the star said:

"Every Thursday night 11pm UK time & at midnight SA time with me as your host on BBC Radio 1’s residency."

On Twitter, Uncle Waffles shared the following post:

Naturally, Uncle Waffles' fans rushed to the comments section to gush about the Amapiano DJ's new and exciting job.

@TlotlanoKgosien said:

"God really said, "NAH BIGGER" to your plans❤"

@CebisaMthembu wrote:

"Not to disrespect u or anything malume, but this is how it usually rolls for beautiful women...congrats."

@Ministerwama2k shared:

"Does this mean you'll be based in the UK now or?"

@khanyithandobab posted:

"Uncle Waffles, Thuso Mbedu & Elsa Majimbo. God said watch!!!!"

@soarathle replied:

"I think you need to have a reality show❤"

@lihle_tukayi commented:

"Within the space of 12 months "

@SiphamandlaK01 also said:

"We need a mini-documentary about your journey this is soon it's shortcoming congratulations@unclewaffffles"

@cyra_444 also wrote:

"You stay collecting Ws and I love that for you congrats malume!❤️"

@missjolis added:

"This is beautiful!! A true life success story unfolding "

