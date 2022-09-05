Akanamali hitmaker Samthing Soweto took to social media to show gratitude to the University of Witwatersrand

This follows the talented musician's weekend performance at the university's 100th birthday celebration

Students from the prestigious event flocked to Samthing Soweto's comments sections to praise him for his lit stage

Samthing Soweto recently performed at the University of the Witwatersrand, wowing the audience with his unrivalled vocal abilities. He was performing at the 100th-anniversary celebration of the prestigious University.

Samthing Soweto is filled with gratitude after his performance at WITS' 100th birthday celebration. Image: @samthingsoweto

Source: UGC

Taking to Twitter, Samthing Soweto shared magnetic photos of his lit performance. The talented musician accompanied the photos with a sweet caption expressing his gratitude:

Thank you @WitsUniversity, it was a pleasure.

Samthing Soweto shared the following images on Twitter:

Naturally, Samthing Soweto's fans who were in attendance raved about how much fun they had during his performance. Some praised him for his performance on the day.

@_yippie_ka_yay said:

"♥️ This was my first time ever going to a concert and you made it one of the most beautiful things I had ever experienced!"

@oliver_meth wrote:

"You were amazing...had us marinated in those tunes. I waited through the night and thoroughly enjoyed your performance #Wits100"

@SaneleKhuzwayo_ posted:

"The best vocalist in my books"

@_yippie_ka_yay shared:

"I love you so much "

@TonyT_Maps replied:

"Simply amazing ."

@Scoopy_music commented:

"Stay shining bro"

@druzaaa2 also said:

"I love the outfit"

@Deartroublegal added:

"Keep blessing us with great music "

On Instagram, Samthing Soweto shared the following video of his perfomance at WITS:

