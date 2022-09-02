K.O took to social media to inform his fans that his new song Sete has received over 100,000 views on YouTube

The song was only available on the streaming platform for a day before reaching the massive milestone

Fans of the Skhanda Love hitmaker have rushed to his comments section to congratulate him while also promising to keep listening to the song

K.O is back in SA music with a bang. With his latest smash hit release Sete, the talented rapper has been reaching new heights in his career.

K.O is ecstatic after his new song 'Sete' reached over 100k views on Youtube. Image: Alet Pretorious

Source: Getty Images

Taking to Twitter at the time, K.O gushed about Sete's video receiving 100,000 views on YouTube. K.O proudly patted himself on the back and said:

"Ishuuu #Sete Over 100k views on YouTube already ‍♂️"

K.O shared the following tweet on Twitter:

However, Briefly News double-checked the YouTube views and discovered that Sete now has more than 200 000 views on the streaming service. K.O shared the following stunning visuals for Sete on YouTube:

K.O's fans congratulate Mr. Cashtime

@SiyabongaAugus5 said:

"Let's take it to milly"

@TheRealTrevor__ wrote:

"I think we are not ready for #SR3 the way we are too excited with #Sete I wonder how we will be when u give us #SR3 cz already this season is for us @skhandaworld"

@Neo_skhandisa shared:

"What you guys did there can never be undone!"

@MatidzaThaps posted:

"Clean music video "

@Semoola replied:

"Drop visuals for Omega too "

@cfiso_gigabyte commented:

"Don't wanna lie, but the song does it for me, my morning jam"

@therealGrace24 also said:

"#Sete is a dope song ❤️and the music video."

@NapoleonDaDon7 added:

"Keep kicking those doors grootman Long live"

K.O collaborated with Young Stunna and Blxckie on the smash hit Sete and first released the audio version, which has over one million views on YouTube in just two weeks. On YouTube, K.O posted the following audio:

Source: Briefly News