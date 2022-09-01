AKA took to Twitter to indirectly announce that he is working on new music, but he did not specify a release date

The 10 fingers hitmaker's post drew a lot of attention right away, with many people flocking to the comments to speculate on the move

Briefly News previously reported that several hip-hophop musicians have new music on the way

AKA has caused a buzz on social media after teasing new music. Image: @akaworldwide

AKA has used his Twitter timeline to tease new music.

The Fela in Versace hitmaker surprised his fans when he said the following encrypted words on social media:

"MASS COUNTRY SOON COME. "

AKA shared the following post on Twitter:

AKA's fans interpreted the post as a hint for new jams that the Supa Mega will release soon. They flocked to his comments section, speculating whether it was a single or a body of work that will soon hit streaming platforms.

@ChrisExcel102 said:

"It’s already better than that A-Reece's album."

@I_Eat_Brainz wrote:

"Make music wena. We have been waiting!"

@Youtube_Lenard shared:

"When is coming soon? Come on man. You've been saying that for 100 years "

@Maximus_Guqa posted:

"Finally music from the heart. Real music."

@tathy_pedro replied:

"Take ur time Mega ...give us hits like 'LEVEL'"

@MazwiWorldwide commented:

"Did you just announce the features?"

@__french___fry also said:

"Any singles this time around, or are you dropping the full Thang same time?"

@LyfeUrbanzulu added:

"You’ve already given us two classic albums, Levels & Touch My Blood; ur legendary status is already secured, but should u deliver a 3rd classic album, then you’ll b immortal"

Briefly News previously reported that Anatii's fans can expect new songs by the end of the year, or possibly the following year, as the singer has hinted that new music will be released just after his lengthy break. The rapper stepped away from the music industry after deleting all of his tracks from music platforms.

AKA responds to Nicole Nyaba’s accusations, rapper wishes model all the best after claiming he ruined her life

In other entertainment news, Briefly News AKA has responded to Nicole Nyaba's claims. The video vixen and social media influencer opened up about her situation with the rapper when she was a guest on Gigi Lamayne's podcast.

In the tell-all interview, the model claimed the Fela In Versace hitmaker wasted five years of her life. She went on to reveal that he's a "devil" who only cares about himself.

Speaking with TshisaLIVE, Supa Mega expressed that he was surprised that the stunner couldn't keep his name out of her mouth during her interview on Point of View.

