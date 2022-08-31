Anatii announced on social media that he is working on a new body of work after a long absence from the music industry

This comes after the Holy Mountain singer left the industry and removed all of his music from streaming platforms

Suth Africans are excited, but they are extremely worried that once Anatii releases the new songs, he will delete them again

Anatii's fans can expect new songs by the end of the year, or possibly next year, as the singer has hinted that fresh music will be released after his lengthy break.

Anatii is planning on making his come back to the music industry after taking a break. Image: Frennie Shivambu and Esa Alexander

Source: Getty Images

Anatii took to Twitter and posted a short message that drew thousands of people to the platform. Anatii said:

"Album mode"

On Twitter, Anatii shared the following post:

This comes after the Iyeza hitmaker removed all of his songs from streaming platforms, leaving his fans devastated. According to Briefly News, the talented musician did not provide reasons for his decision back in June 2022.

Anatii's fans react to new music loading news

@VirtualDeep said:

"Bring back the music you have taken down first."

@ThamiMeyi wrote:

"Please don't forget to collaborate with @akaworldwide. Even if it's 2 tracks bruv. Please!"

@thabisomoyo__ shared:

"You said you are done with music, don't be a toxic gent, please."

@Provider991 posted:

"Produce Something like "Ngozi"

@molemomatheatau replied:

"Bring back Iyeza Anathi"

@Boncle_M commented:

"You know what? this might be the happiest I've been about a SA album since B4Now."

@Finn_hush also said:

" finally you are one of South Africa's hip hop artists with a unique sound."

@SuperXolani also wrote:

"You will delete it mos"

@Don_PabloEscoba

"This tweet might break the internet."

Anatii makes rare appearance after leaving the music scene, fans react: “Please save the hip hop industry”

Briefly News previously reported that Anatii left the entertainment industry when his fans were really enjoying his music. The star, who seldom posts on social media, created a buzz when he shared a picture on his Twitter page.

The talented rapper has been under the radar after leaving the industry. Fans have been glued to their phones, hoping for their favourite rapper's return.

Twitter users couldn't keep calm when the Holy Mountain rapper made a rare appearance on the micro-blogging site. The star posted a picture to tell Mzansi that he is hale and hearty.

Source: Briefly News