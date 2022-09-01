AKA has responded to the accusations levelled against him by his former bae Nicole Nyaba during her tell-all interview

The stunning social media influencer sat down with Gigi Lamayne recently and slammed the rapper for ruining her life

Supa Mega told a local publication that he hasn't heard from Nicole in five years before adding that he wishes her all the best

AKA has responded to Nicole Nyaba's claims. The video vixen and social media influencer opened up about her situation with the rapper when she was a guest on Gigi Lamayne's podcast.

AKA has responded to Nicole Nyaba’s wild accusations. Image: @akaworldwide, @nicolenyabaofficial

Source: Instagram

In the tell-all interview, the model claimed the Fela In Versace hitmaker wasted five years of her life. She went on to reveal that he's a "devil" who only cares about himself.

Speaking with TshisaLIVE, Supa Mega expressed that he was surprised that the stunner couldn't keep his name out of her mouth during her interview on Point of View.

Mega, who is now romantically involved with rapper Nadia Nakai,shared that he has not spoken to Nicole Nyaba for over five years. He added that she's a "sweet girl" before wishing her all the best in her feature endeavours.

AKA has dated some of the hottest girls in the Mzansi entertainment scene. The star has been in a relationship with "It girls" DJ Zinhle and Bonang Matheba. He also lost his young fiancée in a tragic incident in Cape Town recently.

Nicole Nyaba calls AKA out

In other entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Nicole Nyaba has called AKA out for ruining her life. The model claimed the rapper set her career years back.

The social media influencer was a guest on the latest episode of Gigi Lamayne's Point of View (POV) podcast. She opened up about her relationship with the Fela In Versace hitmaker.

According to ZAlebs, the stunner shared that Supa Mega is a romantic guy, adding that he's a "devil" who puts himself first. She further claimed that Mega is not sincere and doesn't care about anyone.

Nicole Nyaba further shared that AKA was just a "waste of my life". She went on to tell Gigi Lamayne that to this day, people call her names because of the hip-hop artist.

