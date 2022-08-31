Nicole Nyaba has called AKA out and claimed the Fela In Versace rapper ruined her life ans set her five years back

The social media influencer appeared in the latest episode of Gigi Lamayne's podcast titled Point of View (POV)

The stunner slammed Supa Mega and alleged that he's a "devil" who only cares about himself, adding that he was just a waste of her life

Nicole Nyaba hs called AKA out for ruining her life. The model claimed the rapper set her career five years back.

The social media influencer was a guest on the latest episode of Gigi Lamayne's Point of View (POV) podcast. She opened up about her relationship with the Fela In Versace hitmaker.

According to ZAlebs, the stunner shared that Supa Mega is a romantic guy, but added that he's a "devil" who puts himself first. She further claimed that Mega is not sincere and doesn't care about anyone.

Nicole Nyaba further shared that AKA was just a "waste of my life". The model also claimed that the rapper-turned-businessman made it "very impossible" for her to even be around people at the time they were dating. She went on to tell Gigi Lamayne that to this day, people call her names because of the hip-hop artist.

Nicole said many people think she's a gold digger or a slay queen because of her involvement with the star.

"I'm not about that, I'm a lover."

